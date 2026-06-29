Knuula Launches Redesigned Website Reflecting Expanded Document Automation for Accounting Firms

The new site highlights Knuula’s growing suite of tools for engagement letters, proposals, and other client-facing and internal documents

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knuula , the engagement letter and document automation platform built for accounting firms, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website. The updated site reflects Knuula’s evolution from engagement letter automation to a broader platform that helps accounting and professional service firms manage repetitive firm documents, from proposals and independence checks to HR forms, while also supporting more strategic priorities like revenue forecasting, risk management, and firm-wide operational visibility. The updated site recognizes Knuula’s product information across the core areas the company supports for accounting and professional service firms, including engagement letters, accounting proposals, and accounting documents.The redesign reflects the broader scope of Knuula’s platform, which has extended beyond engagement letter automation to include proposal generation and a wider range of client document workflows. Each section of the new site outlines the functionality available in that product area, including templates drafted by industry experts, conditional logic for customization at scale, e-signature workflows, centralized client data, and document organization tools designed for high-volume use.The site update follows a period of growth for the company. In May 2025, Top 100 accounting firm BMSS LLC made a strategic investment in Knuula after using the platform internally to streamline its own engagement letter process. Knuula’s customer base includes accounting firms that generate large volumes of engagement letters, proposals, and other client agreements each year, with some firms producing several hundred legally binding documents annually across audit, tax, and advisory service lines The redesigned website is organized by use case, making it easier for accounting professionals to evaluate the products relevant to their firm, review educational content, and connect with the Knuula team.About KnuulaFounded in 20218 and headquartered in Frisco, Texas, Knuula is a document automation platform built specifically for accounting firms and professional services providers. The company’s software enables firms to create, customize, and send Audit, Tax, and Advisory engagement letters, proposals, and other client agreements at scale using programmable templates, conditional logic, centralized client data, and integrated e-signature workflows. Knuula serves firms ranging from solo practitioners to large multi-office organizations and integrates with adjacent tools across the accounting technology stack.

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