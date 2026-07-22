Knuula to Attend BDO Alliance USA Southeast Trio Regional Meeting in Chattanooga

The July 22-23 gathering will bring accounting professionals together for networking and industry discussions.

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knuula will attend the BDO Alliance USA Southeast Trio Regional and Tennessee Valley Area Meeting, scheduled for July 22-23, in Chattanooga, Tennessee.The regional gathering will bring together CPA Alliance, Business Resource Network, and BDO USA professionals for networking, professional development, and discussions about current issues affecting accounting firms. Registration is open to members interested in building relationships across the region, including partners, operational leaders, and emerging leaders.The event will begin on Wednesday, July 22, with a networking reception from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. ET at the HHM Party Deck at Erlanger Park, located at 2658 Pipe Way. The reception will also allow attendees to visit the new Chattanooga Lookouts stadium.Programming will continue on Thursday, July 23, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET at HHM's offices at 1181 King Street. Sessions will address practice management updates, industry trends, artificial intelligence, firm transactions, offshoring, and the strategic use of time data.Hollinden marketers and strategists will discuss how accounting professionals can structure AI prompts by defining roles, tasks, and context. The Visionary Group will address questions and common misconceptions involving CPA firm transactions, private equity, mergers and acquisitions, and independence.Additional presentations will examine offshoring practices and the operational issues that can limit results. Speakers will also explore how firms are using time data to support work-in-process management, capacity planning, and project pricing.Knuula looks forward to participating in the regional meeting and hearing where member firms are directing their attention as the accounting profession responds to changing technology, workforce models, transaction activity, and client service demands.About KnuulaFounded in 20218 and headquartered in Frisco, Texas, Knuula is a document automation platform built specifically for accounting firms and professional services providers. The company’s software enables firms to create, customize, and send Audit, Tax, and Advisory engagement letters accounting proposals , and other client agreements at scale using programmable templates, conditional logic, centralized client data, and integrated e-signature workflows. Knuula serves firms ranging from solo practitioners to large multi-office organizations and integrates with adjacent tools across the accounting technology stack.

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