San Francisco Bay Coffee to Serve Runners at the 2026 San Francisco Marathon

The Bay Area coffee company will provide complimentary coffee samples near the finish line throughout the event

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Francisco Bay Coffee will participate in the 2026 San Francisco Marathon, welcoming runners, volunteers, and spectators with complimentary coffee samples at the finish line.The 49th annual race weekend will take place July 25–26, 2026, bringing participants together for several events throughout San Francisco. The weekend’s race options include a full marathon, two half marathons, an ultramarathon, a 10K, and two 5K events.On race morning, San Francisco Bay Coffee will operate a 10-by-20-foot tent near the finish line. Team members will distribute coffee samples throughout the morning as runners complete their races and gather with friends, family members, and fellow participants.The San Francisco Marathon attracts runners from the Bay Area and beyond, with routes that pass through several of the city’s well-known neighborhoods and landmarks. The full marathon is scheduled to begin at 5:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 26, and finish on the Embarcadero at Howard Street.Attendees can visit the San Francisco Bay Coffee tent near the finish line during the morning to receive a coffee sample while supplies last. Additional race schedules, course information, and participant details are available through the official San Francisco Marathon website.San Francisco Bay Coffee is a family-owned coffee company founded in 1979. Based in the Bay Area, the company offers a variety of whole-bean ground , and single-serve coffee pods while supporting coffee-growing communities through long-term sourcing and sustainability initiatives.About the Company:Founded by Jon and Barbara Rogers in 1979, San Francisco Bay Coffee is one of the premier coffee makers in California and around the world. San Francisco Bay Coffee boasts over 30 million pounds of coffee annually and believes that everyone who touches the coffee, from the plants to roasted beans to the steaming cup, should benefit from the process. Socially and environmentally conscious, San Francisco Bay Coffee is committed to buying the majority of coffee directly from the 32,000 collaborating farmers to ensure fair pay. Moreover, San Francisco Bay Coffee has built 63 schools, 1,700 housing complexes, and numerous medical and dental centers in partnership with local communities. In 40 years of producing exceptional coffee, San Francisco Bay Coffee has donated more than 10 million coffee plants to coffee-providing farmers. To San Francisco Bay Coffee, everyone is family and should be treated as such!

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