Colloquia Presents Lynn Ubell: Resistance - as Landscape

The Storm Beneath. © 2026 Lynn Ubell

New York artist Lynn Ubell presents layered abstract paintings that explore resilience, adaptation, and structure in motion.

I deeply admire Lynn Ubell’s work and journey. Her paintings ask us to slow down, rewarding sustained attention with new layers each time we return, offering something both timely and enduring.” — Dr Andrew Ritcheson. Founder, Colloquia art LLC

WOODSTOCK, VA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colloquia is pleased to present Resistance - as Landscape, a solo exhibition by New York artist Lynn Ubell, opening Saturday, July 11, 2026. The exhibition brings together a body of abstract paintings that explore resilience, adaptation, and transformation through layered surfaces, repeated forms, and continual revision.Born in New York City and raised in Great Neck, Long Island, Ubell earned her MFA in Painting from Cranbrook Academy of Art in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. At Cranbrook, she studied with George Ortman, the longtime head of the graduate painting department and a painter who had studied with Hans Hofmann. After graduating, Ubell moved to New York City, where she apprenticed with painter Agnes Martin and multi-media artist Harmony Hammond. These formative experiences left an enduring mark on her approach to painting.Ubell’s path as an artist has also been shaped by work beyond the studio. While raising two sons as a single mother, she used her art background to become a creative director and entrepreneur in advertising. After selling her business, she became a teacher with the New York City Department of Education, with a focus on special education art. Her students with autism and multiple disabilities used their senses to explore lines, colors, and shapes, producing two- and three-dimensional works that supported speech, problem-solving, hand-eye coordination, and independence.That deep engagement with perception, process, and discovery continues to inform Ubell’s painting. Her works are constructed through accumulation, interruption, and revision. Layers of pigment, drawn marks, and repeated forms are built up and then partially removed, exposing earlier states and reconfiguring the surface. What remains is not a single fixed image, but a record of competing decisions, each leaving a visible trace.Across the exhibition, grids, bands, and scaffold-like arcs suggest both constructed environments and natural systems. These structures are repeatedly unsettled through scraping, veiling, and misalignment. The paintings shift between order and disruption, landscape and architecture, coherence and fracture.The material surface carries this tension. Paint is dragged, abraded, and reworked. Edges are tested and revised. Color operates structurally, compressed into bands, dispersed into fields, or concentrated in moments of intensity. The result is a surface that registers time, pressure, and adjustment.In selected works, the paintings retain a subtle degree of movement, allowing them to respond to air and proximity. This approach extends the logic of the work beyond the painted surface, creating a shifting relationship among object, space, and viewer.Resistance - as Landscape presents Ubell’s paintings as a sustained inquiry into how systems, bodily, environmental, and constructed, hold and evolve over time. The works are encountered not only as individual paintings, but as variations within a shared condition: structure in motion.The opening reception for Resistance - as Landscape will take place at Colloquia on Saturday, July 11, 2026. The exhibition is free and open to the public.Colloquia is a contemporary art gallery in Woodstock, Virginia, founded by Andrew Ritcheson. The gallery is dedicated to connecting people to, and through, contemporary art through exhibitions, conversations, and educational programming.

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