Colloquia Art Announces Its 2026 Exhibition Calendar

WOODSTOCK, VA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colloquia art today announces its complete 2026 exhibition calendar, marking the gallery’s first fully programmed year and a decisive step forward in its development as a site for sustained engagement with contemporary art. The calendar brings together international and U.S.-based artists working across painting, drawing, photography, and time-based media, united by a shared seriousness of practice and a commitment to attention, presence, and exchange.Founded on the belief that art is most powerful when encountered as conversation rather than spectacle, Colloquia has established itself as a place to slow down—to look carefully, return often, and remain open to what unfolds over time. The 2026 program builds directly on the momentum of the gallery’s opening year, deepening relationships with artists, broadening audiences regionally and internationally, and continuing to lower the barriers that often separate contemporary art from lived experience.The year opens in January with States of Being, the first U.S. exhibition by British artist Cliff Warner. Warner’s figurative practice explores emotional and psychological experience through layered figuration and abstraction. Figures emerge and recede within shifting atmospheres, inviting quiet reflection and setting the tone for a year attentive to interior life without retreating from the world.In March, Swiss artist Christian Vonarburg presents Strata, a body of work drawing on geometric systems and layered color to evoke geological time. Produced using risography, the series mirrors slow sedimentary processes, encouraging reflection on scale, perception, and duration, and extending Colloquia’s interest in abstraction as a vehicle for meaning without narrative.April brings (Un)becoming, the first U.S. exhibition by German artist Christof Henninger. Through a stripped-down, graphic portrait language, Henninger explores emotional states as ambiguous and transitional. Each work invites projection, revealing quiet resistance and moments of fragile transformation that reward sustained looking.In May, American photographer Marc Sirinsky presents Emergence, reimagining landscape as memory rather than record. Using adapted analog cameras and experimental printing processes, Sirinsky blurs the boundary between land and dream, producing images that feel both beautiful and uneasy—meditations on how personal history shapes what we remember and what we see.June is anchored by Still, featuring charcoal drawings by Zoe Baer that confront the falseness shaping contemporary life and the identities constructed around it. Her figures and animals face outward while remaining inward, inviting a slower encounter grounded in presence. The work resists distraction and asks what remains when performance falls away.July brings Languages of Abstraction: Ubell and Berkeley, a two-person exhibition by Lynn Ubell and Pernel Berkeley. Ubell’s intuitive, gestural paintings emphasize movement, tone, and lived responsiveness, while Berkeley’s structured compositions rely on geometry and deliberate placement. Seen together, the two practices sharpen one another, presenting abstraction as a shared inquiry rather than a fixed style.Colloquia Futures debuts in August as a focused platform for emerging artists ready to take a decisive next step. The program will spotlight one or two early-career voices whose work demonstrates clarity, ambition, and the promise of sustained growth. Candidates for the 2026 edition are currently being interviewed and down-selected.In September, Lorna Moore presents Becoming Shadow, an immersive video installation that uses stop-motion techniques to create the illusion of movement within still, suspended images. Through experimental movement and bodily projection, Moore explores memory as something held in the body rather than the mind. The artist appears as both subject and object, dissolving boundaries between intention and action, body and space, image and viewer. Shadows become sites of vulnerability and presence, inviting an embodied encounter that frames perception as relational and in continual flux.October features Solar Day by Raf Zawistowski, who works across painting and drawing, combining classical technique with contemporary narrative. Shaped by formative study in Florence, Zawistowski’s practice emphasizes surface, structure, and material intensity, bringing historical discipline into present-day expression. His work slows perception, rewarding return and sustained attention.The 2026 calendar concludes with Fiat Mundi, a solo exhibition by Marvin Perry Mann, on view from November through December. Drawing on abstract expressionism, Mann renders nature as volatile and generative. Working through layers of wax and paint, he reveals landscapes that resist sentimentality, grounding perception while leaving it open, physical, and demanding. The exhibition closes the year with a forceful meditation on responsibility, wonder, and consequence.EXPANDED PROGRAMMING AND COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT IN 2026In June, Colloquia will launch the Children’s Studio, an immersive art experience designed for younger audiences. The studio extends the gallery’s commitment to access and early ways of seeing, treating children not as future viewers, but as present participants.Throughout the year, Colloquia will continue to support local cultural events and host public exhibition openings, reinforcing the gallery’s role as an active participant in the life of the region. In addition to scheduled openings, the gallery will offer by-appointment viewings, allowing visitors time and space for unhurried engagement with the work. Seasonal events will punctuate the calendar, creating additional points of entry for new and returning audiences and extending the conversations initiated by each exhibition beyond opening night.Colloquia will also continue Gallery Table, its intimate fine-dining series hosted within the gallery. Gallery Table brings artists, collectors, writers, and community members together around shared meals, reinforcing the belief that art lives not only on walls, but in conversation.2026 EXHIBITION CALENDARJanuary — Cliff Warner, States of BeingMarch — Christian Vonarburg, StrataApril — Christof Henninger, (Un)becomingMay — Marc Sirinsky, EmergenceJune — Zoe Baer, StillJuly — Lynn Ubell & Pernel Berkeley, Languages of AbstractionAugust — Colloquia Futures (artists TBA)September — Lorna Moore, Becoming ShadowOctober — Raf Zawistowski, Solar DayNovember–December — Marvin Perry Mann, Fiat MundiABOUT COLLOQUIA ARTColloquia art is an independent gallery in Woodstock, Virginia, committed to cultivating meaningful encounters with contemporary and 20th- and 21st-century art. Through exhibitions, writing, and programs, Colloquia connects people to and through art, emphasizing close looking, shared experience, and sustained engagement within a global conversation.PRESS/APPOINTMENTSColloquia art, LLC115 N Main Street, Woodstock, VA 22664info@colloquia.art

