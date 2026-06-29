NIST taps SRI to establish the Quantum Manufacturing Engineering Center

Chip manufacturing floor

The program aims to accelerate quantum technologies from the lab into the real world.

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SRI, leading nonprofit R&D institution, today announced that the U.S. Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has expanded its collaboration with SRI to ensure U.S. leadership in quantum manufacturing. SRI will establish the Quantum Manufacturing Engineering Center (QMEC) to accelerate the manufacturing of scalable, high-performance quantum components and systems to drive significant growth in the U.S. quantum industry.“NIST is a world leader in quantum science and technology based on decades of fundamental research that helped launch the U.S. quantum industry,” said Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology and NIST Director Arvind Raman. “This public-private partnership with SRI will accelerate the development of America’s quantum industrial base — the foundation upon which the quantum revolution is being built.”The QMEC will recruit quantum experts and companies to engage in R&D to advance manufacturing and strengthen supply chains to enable quantum technology production at scale. Initial focus areas include cryostats and lasers – critical enablers of quantum sensors and computers. An early goal is to advance the manufacturability of quantum-enabling components within three years."SRI has been at the forefront of quantum technology development, from precision sensors to integrated systems," said David Parekh, CEO of SRI. “QMEC builds on this deep expertise and our proven ability to translate breakthrough science into real-world impact. Through QMEC and our leadership of QED-C, SRI is positioned to bridge the gap between quantum innovation and industrial-scale production, ensuring the U.S. maintains its competitive edge in this critical technology domain."SRI’s role in QMEC is built on demonstrated leadership in driving the quantum ecosystem. Established in 2019, the NIST-funded Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C), managed by SRI, is the leading voice for the quantum industry in coordinating research priorities and accelerating technology adoption.“Quantum technologies promise to revolutionize entire industries, but realizing this potential requires overcoming major engineering challenges that have limited the ability to scale manufacture and grow the market for quantum products,” said QED-C Executive Director Celia Merzbacher. “This new partnership with NIST will leverage SRI’s relationships with the broad quantum ecosystem, removing critical barriers to quantum technology production and ensuring U.S. leadership in this transformative field.”SRI brings deep experience in quantum technology development. For more than 20 years, SRI has been developing precision quantum sensors to enable next-generation systems, from chip-scale clocks to cold-atom–based sensor systems, including sophisticated integration expertise required to transfer sensors out of the lab.QMEC will align closely with NIST's mission to promote U.S. innovation and competitiveness. Key objectives include:• Developing scalable processes for quantum chips and integrated photonic circuits• Establishing standards and quality control methods for quantum technologies• Creating a U.S.-based supply chain for materials & components required for quantum systems• Building expertise through programs focused on quantum• Accelerating commercialization pathways from laboratory to production• Recruiting existing quantum companies that are building scalable manufacturing capabilities"Our approach is results-driven and timeline-focused," said Lawrence Lee, SRI’s QMEC Program Director. "Each project we undertake will have clear goals, defined milestones, and measurable outcomes that are informed by collaborative discussions with quantum technology companies, value chain partners, and end users. We're not just conducting research – we're delivering critical quantum components that will be manufacturable at scale in terms of volume, performance, quality, and cost."About SRIAn independent nonprofit R&D institute, SRI has a proven 80-year history of delivering impactful technology used by billions of people every day. We create and deliver world-changing solutions for a safer and healthier future. From AI to quantum, SRI has a successful track record of delivering deep technology innovation to the real world. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, SRI has offices across the United States and in Japan. Learn more at www.sri.com.###ContactKelly Brieger | Kelly.Brieger@sri.com | 650.704.1748

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