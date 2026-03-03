Silicon Valley meets the Pentagon: SRI’s PARC Forum tackles the future of defense tech

SRI's PARC Forum -- a premier event series

California Lieutenant Governor, Pentagon insiders, and defense leaders will explore how Silicon Valley is advancing defense technology innovation.

PARC Forum hosts the kind of important conversations that happen when the brightest people are in the same room, and SRI is creating a space where questions are explored with the depth they deserve.” — John Markoff

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SRI announced its upcoming PARC Forum : The future of defense technologies, a premier event that will bring corporate and government leaders, venture capitalists, and defense innovators together to discuss the intersection of technology and security. The event will be held March 26, 2026, at 5:00 PM PT at SRI’s PARC Campus, 3333 Coyote Hill Drive, Palo Alto, CA, with virtual attendance also available. Registration is open to the public and is free to attend.California’s Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis will sit down with Christopher Kirchhoff (Head of AI Strategy and Global Security at Scale AI, advisor to the Defense Innovation Unit, and founder of the Pentagon's Silicon Valley office) and Raj M. Shah (Managing Partner of Shield Capital and former director of the Pentagon's Defense Innovation Unit). Kirchhoff and Shah co-authored Unit X: How the Pentagon and Silicon Valley are Transforming the Future of War.John Markoff, a Pulitzer Prize-winning technology journalist, book author, and former New York Times reporter, will moderate the event, addressing topics like venture-backed innovation in military technology, Silicon Valley’s role in maintaining America's advantage, and emerging technologies that are reshaping global security.“PARC Forum hosts the kind of important conversations that happen when the brightest people are in the same room,” said Markoff. “The relationship between Silicon Valley innovators and government-led technology is being fundamentally rewritten, and SRI is creating a space where questions can be explored — with the depth they deserve.”SRI’s PARC Forum features critical conversations with experts and leaders in their fields and an engaged audience of entrepreneurs, policymakers, scientists, and funders. The series is curated and designed to spark cross-disciplinary discussions of domains that have defined SRI for 80 years. Past speakers include Bob Metcalfe, Julie Packard, Eric Schmidt, Astro Teller, and others.Sponsorship opportunities are available for organizations seeking brand visibility with our engaged audience, as well as pre- and post-event communications. Past PARC Forums are available on SRI’s YouTube channel and PARC Forum: The Podcast. Register for the PARC Forum.About SRI: An independent nonprofit R&D institute, SRI has an 80-year history of supporting government and industry customers. SRI creates and delivers world-changing solutions for a safer, healthier, and more sustainable future. We accomplish this by leveraging proven expertise to transition real-world solutions that have meaningful impact. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, SRI has offices across the US and in Japan. Learn more at www.sri.com

