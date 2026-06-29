Meta Renews Maurice W. Evans as Certified Community Manager

Maurice W. Evans, Meta Certified Community Manager Maurice W. Evans, Business Growth Strategist

Evans' renewed Meta recognition supports his work helping brands turn Facebook audiences into stronger community assets.

Many leaders are sitting on attention, but they do not yet have architecture.” — Maurice W. Evans, Business Growth Strategist

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maurice W. Evans , business growth strategist, best-selling author and co-creator of Powernality™, announced that Meta has renewed his recognition as a Certified Community Manager, extending his professional certification for an additional two years.The renewal comes as entrepreneurs, creators, consultants, local businesses, coaches, service providers and organizations are trying to understand how to use online communities more effectively. Many already have Facebook groups, Pages, professional-mode profiles or growing audiences, but still struggle to turn that attention into stronger relationships, clearer buyer signals, meaningful engagement and sustainable revenue.Evans said the challenge is no longer simply whether a brand should build an online community. The bigger question is whether that community has the structure, culture and strategy needed to become a real business asset.“Many leaders are sitting on attention, but they do not yet have architecture,” Evans said. “They may have a group, a Page, followers, content or even strong activity, but they are still guessing about what the community actually needs next. That is where strategy matters.”Evans’ renewed Meta Certified Community Manager recognition strengthens his authority in an area where many brand owners are seeking practical direction. While many businesses focus on posting more content, Evans’ work emphasizes community posture, member behavior, trust, engagement patterns and monetization readiness.Evans identifies seven community strategy gaps that can keep online audiences from becoming stronger business assets. They include:1: The Attention Gap.A brand can have followers, members or viewers without having a true community. Attention shows that people noticed something. Community strategy helps determine whether that attention is becoming trust, participation, referrals, buyer signals or long-term value.2: The Posture Gap.Community owners often misread the condition of their group, Page or audience. Some are trying to monetize an Empty Room before enough of the right people are present. Others are sitting inside a Busy Room with activity, but no clear direction or economic pathway.3: The Engagement Gap.A Quiet Room may have members, followers or past activity, but little meaningful participation. Evans said these communities often do not need random posting. They need a strategy to revive trust, restart conversation and give members a reason to participate again.4: The Focus Gap.A Busy Room can look successful from the outside while still lacking structure. Activity without focus may create noise instead of momentum. Community leaders need to understand whether conversations are producing clarity, trust, member insight and buyer signals.5: The Monetization Gap.Some communities try to monetize too early, while others wait too long. Evans said the issue is not whether a community can create revenue. The issue is whether the community has enough trust, alignment and value exchange for monetization to feel natural instead of forced.6: The Systems Gap.A community can lose value when everything depends on the founder’s energy. Strong communities need repeatable systems for onboarding, conversation, moderation, offers, feedback and relationship-building. Without those systems, growth can create more pressure instead of more leverage.7: The Strategy Gap.Many community owners are unsure whether their next move should be growth, engagement, monetization or better structure. Evans said this is why he is continuing development of the SuperPowered Community™ G.E.M. System™, a framework designed to help community-driven brands understand what their online communities need next.G.E.M. stands for Grow, Engage and Monetize. The system helps identify whether a Facebook group, Facebook Page, professional-mode profile or community-driven brand is primarily facing a growth problem, an engagement problem, a focus problem or a monetization problem.One of the first public tools expected from the framework is the Facebook Group Posture Check™, a simplified diagnostic designed to help brand owners and community builders understand their current community posture.The diagnostic identifies four possible postures: an Empty Room, a Quiet Room, a Busy Room or a Valuable Room. An Empty Room may need to attract the right people. A Quiet Room may need to revive participation. A Busy Room may need focus and structure. A Valuable Room may already have attention, trust and movement, but still need a stable revenue model.“Your Facebook audience may not need more posts,” Evans said. “It may need the right next move. That move might be growth, engagement, monetization or a better structure for the community itself.”Evans said the distinction matters because many community owners either try to monetize too early, wait too long to monetize or continue creating content without understanding what their members actually value.“Some communities are ready for a Money Map,” Evans said. “Others need a Growth Map or Engagement Map first. The point is not to tell people they cannot monetize. The point is to show them what needs to happen so monetization becomes natural, valuable and aligned with the community.”Through SuperPowered Community™, Evans is bringing his business growth and strategic development experience to the growing need for online community development, especially among people using Facebook as a primary platform for visibility, relationship-building and audience development.“The opportunity is not just to have a group,” Evans said. “The opportunity is to understand what that group, Page or audience can become when it is properly grown, engaged and monetized.”ABOUT MAURICE W. EVANS AND POWERNALITY:Maurice W. Evans is an entrepreneur, consultant, bestselling author and business growth strategist who helps professionals, entrepreneurs and organizations strengthen visibility, positioning, alignment and scale readiness. He is the co-creator of Powernality™, a strengths-based psychometric assessment and training system designed to help leaders improve communication, alignment and performance as organizations grow.Through SUPERPOWRD™ and SuperPowered Community™, Evans develops frameworks, assessments and strategic tools that help business owners, leaders and community-driven brands understand the people side and business side of growth. His work includes the S.M.I.L.E.S.™ framework for scale readiness and the SuperPowered Community™ G.E.M. System™, which focuses on helping communities grow, engage and monetize with greater clarity and structure.

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