SUPERPOWRD.com Targets 7 Self-Awareness Gaps

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Business growth strategist Maurice W. Evans says SUPERPOWRD.com will give people a faster path to discover and use their SuperPowers.

Self-awareness only creates value when people can turn it into better choices, better communication and better performance.” — Maurice W. Evans, Business Growth Strategist

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As organizations face pressure to move faster, adapt to change and improve performance, many leaders are still dealing with a basic human problem: people often do not understand how they naturally think, communicate, decide and contribute.Gallup’s 2026 State of the Global Workplace report found that only 20% of employees worldwide are engaged at work, while U.S. engagement stands at 32%. Deloitte’s 2026 Global Human Capital Trends report also found that 7 in 10 business leaders say their primary competitive strategy over the next three years is to be fast and nimble.According to Maurice W. Evans, business growth strategist and co-creator of Powernality™ , speed and adaptability become harder when people lack a practical language for understanding themselves and others.Evans said SUPERPOWRD.com is being prepared as the public home for discovering and developing a person’s natural SuperPowers through Powernality™, a strengths-based psychometric assessment and training system. When launched, the site will allow visitors to start with a fast, 4-question Snapshot or go deeper with the free official self-assessment.“The problem is not that people lack potential,” Evans said. “The problem is that many people are trying to perform, lead, sell, collaborate or grow without understanding the natural strengths they bring to the table.”Evans outlines seven self-awareness gaps that can weaken people, teams and organizations. They include:1) The Starting-Point Gap.Many people know they want to understand themselves better, but they do not know where to begin. A long assessment may feel like too much commitment, while a vague personality label may not provide enough value. SUPERPOWRD.com is designed to give people a fast starting point with the 4-question Snapshot, then a deeper path through the free official self-assessment.2) The Language Gap.People often sense differences in communication style, decision-making and motivation, but lack a shared language for discussing those differences productively. Without that language, teams may misread one another’s intent and turn normal differences into frustration. Powernality™ is designed to help people identify natural strengths and limitations in a way that is easy to discuss and apply.3) The Label Gap.A personality label may be interesting, but it does not automatically improve behavior. Evans said the goal of Powernality™ is not to give people another box to sit in. The goal is to help them understand their Preferred Behavior Style and choose what the system describes as “hero-mode” instead of slipping into reactive or limiting patterns.4) The Performance Gap.Self-awareness becomes valuable when it changes how people work. A person may have strong natural abilities, but if those abilities are unmanaged, misunderstood or applied in the wrong context, they can create friction. Strengths can become limitations when people do not know how to use them with wisdom.5) The Communication Gap.Miscommunication is often treated as a skill issue when it may be a style issue. One person may value speed and directness, while another values care, detail or collaboration. When those differences are not understood, teams may lose time, trust and momentum.6) The Leadership Gap.Leaders can struggle when they try to lead everyone the same way. People respond differently to pressure, clarity, recognition, instruction and change. A leader who understands Powernality™ can begin to see why one approach may motivate one person while frustrating another.7) The Activation Gap.Awareness alone is not transformation. People need a path for using what they learn in real life, including leadership, sales, marketing, teams, growth and community. Evans said SUPERPOWRD.com is being built to help people move from discovery to practical activation.Evans said the new SUPERPOWRD.com experience is intended to make Powernality™ easier to access, easier to understand and easier to apply. The fast Snapshot gives visitors an immediate entry point, while the free official self-assessment allows them to explore their Powernality™ more deeply.“People do not need another assessment that ends with a report they never use,” Evans said. “They need a practical way to recognize their SuperPowers and apply them in the moments where communication, leadership and performance actually happen.”SUPERPOWRD.com is being prepared as the public gateway for Powernality™ discovery, education and future certification pathways.ABOUT MAURICE W. EVANS AND POWERNALITY:Maurice W. Evans is an entrepreneur, consultant, author and business growth strategist who helps professionals and organizations strengthen visibility, positioning, alignment and scale readiness. He is the co-creator of Powernality™, a strengths-based psychometric assessment and training system designed to help leaders improve communication, alignment and performance as organizations grow.Through SUPERPOWRD™, Evans develops frameworks, assessments and strategic tools that help individuals, business owners and leaders understand the people side and business side of growth. His work focuses on helping people identify their natural SuperPowers, improve alignment and activate their highest-value contribution in real-world situations.

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