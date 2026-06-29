Overnight Lane Closures Scheduled This Week on Norris Bridge

FREDERICKSBURG – Route 3 travelers will encounter brief overnight delays crossing the Robert O. Norris, Jr., Bridge between Lancaster and Middlesex counties on Monday-Wednesday evenings, July 29-July 1, for maintenance work to make spot structural steel repairs.

A portion of the Route 3 bridge over the Rappahannock River will be reduced to a single travel lane. Automated flagging devices will direct one-way, alternating traffic through the work zone. Flagging crew members operate the devices, which can be adjusted to respond to congestion or incidents on the bridge.

Lane closures have been scheduled for the following dates and times, weather permitting:

Monday, June 29 - Wednesday, July 1

7 p.m. - 6 a.m.

Work will be underway overnight on Monday-Wednesday evenings, with all lanes reopening by 6 a.m. Thursday, July 2. No lane closures are scheduled for the upcoming Thursday-Sunday evenings over the Fourth of July holiday travel period.

Updates on this work zone are available on 511 Virginia. Travelers can also download the free mobile 511 Virginia app, or call 511 from any phone in Virginia.

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