Cooling Centers in Richland County

Richland Center, WI: Due to the extreme heat that occurs each summer, especially when prolonged, the following Richland County Cooling Centers have been identified by Richland County Public Health in partnership with Richland County Emergency Management.



The Brewer Public Library in Richland Center will be open from 9 am to 6 pm Monday-Thursday, Fridays from 9 am to 5 pm, and Saturdays from 10 am-2 pm.



The Woodman Community/Senior Center in Richland Center will also serve as a cooling location during normal business hours, which are Monday-Friday 8 am-4:30 pm.



The Village of Viola Office will be open during normal business hours from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm and can make the senior dining site available during that time.



The Viola Public Library will be open in the Viola area on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 am-12:30 pm and 1 pm-5 pm, on Wednesdays and Fridays from 2 pm-7 pm, and on Saturdays from 9:30 am-12:30 pm.



The Lone Rock Community Library will be open Tuesdays and Wednesday from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm and Fridays 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.



Yuba Community Center Form more details and to gain access, contact Terry at (608) 574-9547

Cazenovia Fire Department : Available upon request: contact Darrell at (608) 983-2647 for more details and to gain access to the building.



Officials will monitor the use of the cooling centers and the extreme heat to determine their continued need during this excessive heat event.



Please visit the Richland County website at www.co.richland.wi.us for more information on the location of cooling shelter locations

For more information about staying safe during heat and other related events, check the Richland County Health and Human Services Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/rchhs or the Richland County Emergency Management Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RichlandCountyEmergencyManagement/.



