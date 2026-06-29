One-Night-Only Peruvian Takeover with Munay at Orale Mexican Kitchen

Órale Mexican Kitchen x Munay Peruvian Pop-Up Dinner Órale Mexican Kitchen in Jersey City Órale Mexican Kitchen Mexican Restaurant & Cocktail Bar in Jersey City and Morristown Órale Mexican Kitchen Mexican Jarritos Wall Decor

Peruvian Takeover Pop-Up at Órale Mexican Kitchen in Jersey City on July 29, 5–9 PM. Enjoy authentic Peruvian cuisine, cocktails, and desserts. Reserve now.

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join Órale Mexican Kitchen and Munay.jc in Jersey City for a Peruvian Takeover Pop-Up on Wednesday, July 29th, 5 PM- 9 PM. Enjoy authentic Peruvian cuisine with an exclusive à la carte Peruvian menu, handcrafted Peruvian cocktails, and housemade desserts. Munay.jc brings the best of Peruvian flavors to Órale for this one-night-only culinary event. Limited seating—reserve now for this Jersey City Peruvian dining experience.Guests will savor bold Peruvian dishes that showcase the creativity and passion of both teams, alongside inventive cocktails and signature housemade desserts. With limited seating available, this one-night-only event promises an extraordinary dining experience for food lovers and adventurers alike.Event Details:- What: Peruvian Takeover Dinner – Órale x Munay.jc- When: Wednesday, July 29th, 5PM-9PM- Where: Órale Mexican Kitchen, 341 Grove Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302- Menu: À la carte Peruvian specialties, unique cocktails, and housemade dessertsDon’t miss your chance to indulge in this exclusive Peruvian dinner collaboration. Reserve your spot now for a night of culinary discovery and community celebration!About Órale Mexican Kitchen

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