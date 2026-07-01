Dullboy to Showcase Cocktails at Maison Perrier’s Beyond the Bar Lounge During Tales of the Cocktail 2026

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Dullboy, a leading Jersey City cocktail bar, will showcase cocktails at Maison Perrier’s Beyond the Bar Lounge during Tales of the Cocktail in New Orleans.

We’re honored to be included alongside some of the country’s most respected bars and bartenders.” — Marcelino Figueiras

NEW ORLEANS, TN, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dullboy Restaurant & Bar is proud to announce that it has been invited to represent Jersey City’s cocktail community at the Maison Perrier Beyond the Bar Lounge during Tales of the Cocktail 2026 , the world’s premier cocktail conference, taking place at the Ritz-Carlton in New Orleans Maison Perrier Beyond the Bar Lounge Schedule:Monday, July 20th- 12:00-1:30pm | Dullboy- 1:30-3:00pm | AllegoryTuesday, July 21st- 12:00-1:30pm | Philly Surf Club- 1:30-3:00pm | Monkey Thief- 3:00-4:00pm | Speed Rack, Ivy Mix & Lynnette MarreroWednesday, July 22nd- 12:00-1:30pm | The Vandell- 1:30-3:00pm | Sip & GuzzleThursday, July12:00-1:30pm | LP Drinks1:30-3:00pm | KumikoDullboy will kick off the lounge’s programming on Monday, July 20, from 12:00–1:30 PM, presenting two original cocktails created exclusively for the event. The Beyond the Bar Lounge is Maison Perrier’s signature hospitality experience, bringing together acclaimed bars and beverage professionals from across the country to explore the evolving world of modern mixology.Centered around the growing “Sober Chic” movement, Beyond the Bar highlights thoughtful, flavor-forward cocktails that embrace both spirited and non-alcoholic drinking experiences. Throughout the week, participating bartenders debut their own “Cocktail Mixtapes”—curated serves featuring premium ingredients, fresh juices, botanicals, and Maison Perrier’s sparkling waters and club soda.For the event, Dullboy developed one spirited cocktail and one non-alcoholic creation that reflect the bar’s commitment to balanced, ingredient-driven hospitality.The Strawberry Rhubarb Spritz is a bright, effervescent cocktail combining Awayuki Strawberry Gin, Dolin Chambéryzette, Prosecco, and Maison Perrier Sparkling Water, finished tableside with a float of Amargo Vallet Aperitivo for a bittersweet aromatic finish.Its companion, The Silvia, is a refreshing non-alcoholic cocktail featuring lemon, Thai tea syrup, pineapple juice, coconut water, and Maison Perrier Club Soda. Designed to be vibrant, balanced, and hydrating, the drink showcases how thoughtful zero-proof cocktails can deliver the same level of complexity and hospitality as their spirited counterparts.“We’re honored to be included alongside some of the country’s most respected bars and bartenders,” said Marcelino Figueiras, Beverage Director at Dullboy. “Beyond the Bar celebrates creativity and hospitality in all its forms, and we’re excited to represent Jersey City on one of the industry’s biggest stages while demonstrating that exceptional cocktails can be both spirited and alcohol-free.”Dullboy’s appearance opens a week of programming that includes presentations from renowned bars such as Allegory, Philly Surf Club, Monkey Thief, The Vandell, Sip & Guzzle, LP Drinks, and Kumiko, as well as a special Speed Rack session featuring Ivy Mix and Lynnette Marrero.Tales of the Cocktail brings together thousands of hospitality professionals from around the world each year for educational seminars, tastings, and industry events, making it one of the most influential gatherings in the global beverage community.

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