Original Sound starring Laura Marano, David Lambert & Eric Stoltz

Original Sound Apple TV/Amazon Prime Laura Marano

Now streaming on Apple TV and Amazon Prime

Making an independent film in New York City comes with challenges, but it also gives you an authenticity that can’t be manufactured. We’re so proud of what this cast and crew created together.” — Julie Crosby, Producer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Original Sound, the independent feature film shot entirely on location across New York City starring Laura Marano, David Lambert, & Eric Stoltz, is now streaming on Apple TV and Amazon Prime in the US following its earlier theatrical release.

Capturing the grit, rhythm, and creative pulse of the city itself, Original Sound is a dramatic story with music about a stolen musical track, ambition, collaboration, and the price of authenticity. It is also a love letter to independent filmmaking and the artists who fight to be heard.

Directed by Tony Award winner Greg Jbara in his feature film directorial debut, Original Sound tells the story a gifted young beatmaker whose music is stolen by a rising pop star—launching a journey of heartbreak, reinvention, and the struggle to reclaim his art.

Simultaneously to its streaming debut, the Original Sound soundtrack is now available on all major music platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music. Fans can also purchase the official vinyl release and exclusive merchandise through the film’s website, www.originalsoundfilm.com

Produced by Julie Crosby and David Youse, Original Sound was made outside the studio system, embracing the raw energy and unpredictability of New York as both backdrop and character. From downtown streets to intimate music venues, the film reflects the spirit of the city’s thriving creative underground.

The film features an exciting cast of acclaimed actors from film, television, and theater, including Laura Marano (Austin & Ally, The Royal Treatment), who is currently starring in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee; David Lambert (The Fosters, How to Build a Better Boy) in the lead role of Danny Solis; Eric Stoltz (Pulp Fiction, Mask, Madam Secretary); Ari Notartomaso, from Grease; The Rise of the Pink Ladies; Constantine Maroulis, Tony Award nominee for Rock of Ages and American Idol finalist; and Tony Award-winning composer David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit, Dead Outlaw) and Bridget Moynihan of Blue Bloods.

Original Sound was a labor of love from start to finish,” said producer Julie Crosby. “Making an independent film in New York City comes with challenges, but it also gives you an authenticity that can’t be manufactured. We’re so proud of what this cast and crew created together.”

Producer David Youse added, “This film is about artists—what they sacrifice, what they protect, and how they survive. Shooting on the streets of New York gave us the texture and honesty this story needed. It’s incredibly exciting to finally share it with audiences.”

Original Sound is now streaming on Apple TV and Amazon Prime.

https://tv.apple.com/us/movie/original-sound/umc.cmc.9ige30a0cev4yqqbhy566ros

https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B0H6L6HBLG/ref=atv_sr_fle_c_sr62ef6f_1_1_1?sr=1-1&pageTypeIdSource=ASIN&pageTypeId=B0H6L67JKT&qid=1782486985044&fbclid=IwY2xjawSvYD1leHRuA2FlbQIxMABzcnRjBmFwcF9pZBAyMjIwMzkxNzg4MjAwODkyAAEeoDzrjtuZfu13KUHZ5zsP7jCMqg__DCXkdMmfmsbdh9HBfDUNB0CuX6xftN4_aem_kqK_zo9q-C225BdfqFW_Zg

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Original Sound Trailer

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