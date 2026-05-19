Palm Springs Young Playwrights Festival Announces Star-Studded Directing Team for 2026 Winning Plays

Executive Director, David Youse

PSYPF continues its tradition this year with an all-star lineup of directors from theater, television, and film.

These directors are donating not only their talent, but their hearts, to help elevate these young voices and give them a truly professional experience.” — David Youse, Executive Director

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Palm Springs Young Playwrights Festival (PSYPF) is proud to announce the acclaimed directors selected to helm the winning plays of its Ninth Annual Festival, taking place Sunday, June 7, 2026 at 12 PM at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.

Known for pairing emerging young playwrights with accomplished industry professionals, PSYPF continues its tradition this year with an all-star lineup of directors from theater, television, and film.

Leading the 2026 festival is Visionary Director Keith Hoffman, Award-Winning Actor/Director Chuck Yates, Television Veteran Actress/Director Deborah Harmon, and Los Angeles Actress/Director Anne Etue — each bringing decades of professional experience to the winning student playwrights.

“We are beyond thrilled to have these extraordinary artists guiding our students this year,” said David Youse, Executive Director of PSYPF. “These directors are donating not only their talent, but their hearts, to help elevate these young voices and give them a truly professional experience.”

The 2026 winning plays include:

The Author Behind the Happily Ever After — written by Allana Beckman of Valley View High School — directed by Visionary Director Keith Hoffman

The Rats of Broadway — written by Jason Bulanek of Canyon Springs High School — directed by Award-Winning Actor/Director Chuck Yates

Look at Me, I Exist — written by Ryleigh Sanchez of Valley View High School — directed by Television Veteran Actress/Director Deborah Harmon

Mermaid Story — written by Carleigh Rios of Martin Luther King High School — directed by Los Angeles Actress/Director Anne Etue

Over the past several months, the winning playwrights have been working closely with this year’s mentor, Greg Cope White — Co-Executive Producer/Writer of Netflix’s BOOTS and author of The Pink Marine — refining and developing their plays in preparation for the festival’s staged readings.

“Having the opportunity to mentor and direct at PSYPF over the years has been incredibly meaningful to me,” said Keith Hoffman. “These young playwrights remind us why storytelling matters. Their voices are fearless, imaginative, and honest — and helping bring their work to life is one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve had in the theater.”

Casting is currently underway, with performers to be announced before the festival.

Tickets for the festival are now on sale for just $10, giving audiences the opportunity to experience the next generation of theatrical voices performed by professional actors in an exciting live staged reading event. Seating is expected to fill quickly.

PSYPF is partnered with The Riverside County Office of Education to expand its outreach to young playwrights to include not only the Coachella Valley, but all of Riverside County and the Kimpton Rowan Hotel; Peggy Trott, General Manager.

PSYPF is funded by premier sponsors Cherry Lane Alternative with Angelina Fiordellisi. Anderson’s Children’s Foundation, The City of Palm Springs, Western Wind Foundation, Tom Valach & Jason Smith, Steve Hamilton, Kevin Stotts, Paul Reid & Thomas Hartnett, Susan and Jim Caruso and Scott Poland & Eddie Nestlebush continue as the festival’s ongoing supporters and sponsors.

The Palm Springs Young Playwrights Festival promotes and encourages theatrical creative writing for elementary, middle, and high school students throughout Riverside County. Selected playwrights receive professional mentorship, rehearsals with actors and directors, public staged readings, and scholarships to further their arts education.

For tickets, festival updates, and more information, visit PSYPF.org.

PSYPF is a nonprofit organization. To lend support or review the mission statement, visit www.psypf.org.

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