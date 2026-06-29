INDEPENDENCE DAY OFFICE HOURS

Most Haywood County Government offices will be closed Friday, July 3, 2026 in observance of Independence Day. Solid Waste facilities (convenience centers, Materials Recovery Facility/Transfer Station and White Oak Landfill) will be open Friday, July 3 but will be closed Saturday, July 4.

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