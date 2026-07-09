Grant Opportunity for Nonprofit and Religious Organizations

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Haywood County Encourages Nonprofit and Religious Organizations to Apply for Security Grant Opportunity

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — Haywood County encourages eligible nonprofit and religious organizations to review and apply for a time-sensitive security grant opportunity that may help improve facility security, preparedness, and protection for the people they serve.

The FY26 Nonprofit Security Grant Program, or NSGP, is a competitive federal grant program through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and FEMA. In North Carolina, the program is administered by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety and North Carolina Emergency Management. Haywood County is sharing this information widely to help local and regional organizations become aware of the opportunity before the application deadline.

The grant provides funding support for target hardening and other security-related activities for eligible nonprofit organizations that are at risk of a terrorist or other extremist attack.

Applications are open now and must be submitted by Friday, July 17, 2026, at 11:59 PM. Late or incomplete applications will not be accepted.

Eligible nonprofit organizations may apply for up to $200,000 per individual site, for up to three sites, with a maximum request of $600,000 per organization in North Carolina. Each site requires a separate application and will be scored separately.

Examples of potentially eligible projects include security cameras, closed circuit television systems, access control systems, security screening equipment, fencing, gates, barriers, card readers, security risk assessments, emergency plans, active shooter training, and response exercises.

“Nonprofit and religious organizations are often trusted gathering places, service providers, houses of worship, and community anchors,” said Cody Grasty, Haywood County Recovery and Resiliency Officer. “This grant opportunity could help eligible organizations strengthen their security, protect the people who depend on them, and build long-term resiliency before an incident occurs. Haywood County is not administering this grant, but we strongly encourage eligible organizations to review the opportunity and consider applying if it fits their needs.”

Applications must be submitted through the NCEM Salesforce Grants Management Portal. Applicants should carefully review the official guidance and application requirements before applying.

North Carolina Emergency Management is offering free technical assistance during the application period to any interested qualifying organization.

More information, including application instructions and technical assistance session links, is available from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety at www.ncdps.gov/NSGP.

Questions about the grant program should be directed to North Carolina Emergency Management at NSGP@ncdps.gov. Haywood County is sharing this information for awareness and is not administering the grant program.