Notice of Special Meeting - Commissioner to interview Haywood County Planning Board Candidates

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING

HAYWOOD COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS TO INTERVIEW CANDIATES FOR

HAYWOOD COUNTY PLANNING BOARD

JULY 20, 2026

TAKE NOTICE that the Haywood County Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Meeting prior to the regular scheduled Board of Commissioners meeting beginning at 3:00 PM on Monday, July 20, 2026 in the Haywood County Board of Commissioners conference room of the Haywood County Historic Courthouse located at 215 North Main Street, Waynesville, NC.

The purpose of the meeting is to conduct interviews for the Haywood County Planning Board

For questions, please contact the County Manager’s Office at 828.452.6625

This is 13th day of July, 2026

Signing on behalf of the Haywood County Board of Commissioners,

s/Haven B. Muse

Haven B. Muse

Deputy Clerk

Haywood County Commissioners