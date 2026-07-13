Notice of Special Meeting - Commissioner to interview Haywood County Planning Board Candidates
NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING
HAYWOOD COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS TO INTERVIEW CANDIATES FOR
HAYWOOD COUNTY PLANNING BOARD
JULY 20, 2026
TAKE NOTICE that the Haywood County Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Meeting prior to the regular scheduled Board of Commissioners meeting beginning at 3:00 PM on Monday, July 20, 2026 in the Haywood County Board of Commissioners conference room of the Haywood County Historic Courthouse located at 215 North Main Street, Waynesville, NC.
The purpose of the meeting is to conduct interviews for the Haywood County Planning Board
For questions, please contact the County Manager’s Office at 828.452.6625
This is 13th day of July, 2026
Signing on behalf of the Haywood County Board of Commissioners,
s/Haven B. Muse
Haven B. Muse
Deputy Clerk
Haywood County Commissioners
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