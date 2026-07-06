Leapter Introduces Next-Generation Rules Engine for Regulated Enterprises

Leapter helps enterprises make business logic readable, testable, auditable, and deterministic as AI regulation raises the bar for control.

The only enterprise architectures that survive are the ones operators can actually read. Transparency beats cleverness every time at scale, and that's exactly the bet Leapter is making.” — Rick Clarke, Leapter Advisor, OpenStack Co-Founder

NY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leapter today introduced its next-generation rules engine for regulated enterprises that need to modernize critical business logic without losing control.

Across credit risk, underwriting, pricing, eligibility, and compliance, the logic that determines how software behaves can be hard to inspect and govern.

Leapter turns that logic into a visual, versioned view of conditions, thresholds, branches, calculations, and paths behind critical decisions. Business owners can describe what must happen, test cases, refine, replay, and approve it before it runs. It then runs deterministic.

For C-level leaders, the value is simple: faster modernization without turning high-stakes decisions into black boxes. As AI regulations raise expectations for explainability, auditability, and oversight, Leapter gives enterprises a practical control layer. Backed by EUR 2 million in pre-seed funding and used by more than 1,000 users, Leapter is bringing executive control and transparency to business logic.

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