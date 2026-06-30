LiveKill Set to Support 'The Metal Saint Tour 2026'

The Metal Saint Tour 2026 with LiveKill

Florida Heavy Metal Band Joins Metal Church and Armored Saint for November North American Run

This tour is exactly the kind of stage we've been working toward. We can't wait to get out there and show people what LiveKill is all about.” — John Snell [Guitar, Production]

FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Florida heavy metal band LiveKill has been selected as direct support on "The Metal Saint Tour 2026," hitting stages across North America this November alongside co-headliners Armored Saint and Metal Church. The tour runs November 2 through November 21, spanning 16 dates from California to British Columbia.For LiveKill, the run represents a major step forward, bringing their high-voltage live show to new markets and audiences hungry for the kind of uncompromising heavy metal the band has been building toward since their formation in South Florida."This tour is exactly the kind of stage we've been working toward. We can't wait to get out there and show people what LiveKill is all about." - John Snell [Guitar, Production]The band has steadily carved out a reputation for their commanding live presence and a sound that honors Florida's legendary metal legacy while pushing it into modern territory. "The Metal Saint Tour 2026" puts Livekill in front of exactly the audiences who will get it.With a new touring lineup in place, LiveKill has been hard at work putting together a performance that is sure to get the crowds moving.Tickets are on sale now: https://livekill.net/#shows Don't miss it!LIVEKILL DATES on THE METAL SAINT TOUR 2026Nov. 2: Coach House - San Juan Capistrano, CANov. 3: The Glass House - Pomona, CANov. 4: The Nile - Phoenix, AZNov. 6: Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NMNov. 7: Sunshine Studios - Colorado Springs, CONov. 8: The Federal - Denver, CONov. 10: Neurolux - Boise, IDNov. 11: The Newberry - Great Falls, MTNov. 13: Dantes - Portland, ORNov. 14: Redwood Theater - Bremerton, WANov. 15: Rickshaw Theater - Vancouver, BCNov. 17: Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CANov. 18: Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CANov. 19: Whisky A Go Go - Los Angeles, CANov. 20: Observatory North San Diego - San Diego, CANov. 21: Canyon Club - Agoura Hills, CAFind/Follow LiveKill Online:Website: https://livekill.net/ Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/livekill/1390384218 Bandcamp: https://livekill.bandcamp.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LiveKillBand Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/livekillofficial/ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/330IRFx1qCHR8seFfdsH4h TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@livekillofficial X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/livekillband YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LiveKillOfficial/featured About LiveKillLiveKill is a high-energy heavy metal band hailing from South Florida. Determined to stand out as part of the state's legendary metal legacy, the group blends a bold approach to arrangement and production with a killer live show. Their mission is not just to keep the flame of Florida metal burning but to evolve it into something more: an experience that connects with audiences on stage, in the studio, and beyond.

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