LiveKill Announces New Single and Video for "New Plague"

LiveKill (from left to right): Erik Lissabet (Bass), Kevin Gallagher (Drums), James Hawkins (Vocals), Napalm (Lead Guitar), and John Snell (Guitar/Producer)

FLORIDA, US, October 23, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- LiveKill is pleased to announce the upcoming release of their latest single and video, "New Plague" out October 27, 2023. This thrilling second installment of a three-part narrative story dives into the chilling consequences of AI and modern technology.As the story unfolds, LiveKill aims to paint a vivid soundscape that mirrors the unyielding grip of technology on our lives.“New Plague” deals with themes of “greater intelligence” or “Ether” populating the galaxy with chaos. To Earth this entity delivered the New Plague, humanity.“We wanted to question the origins of life – if we were put here by some unknown entity, maybe the driving force behind humanity isn’t something benevolent? What if we’re some kind of virus spreading throughout the universe?”– John Snell [Production, Guitar]LiveKill invites you to join them on this electrifying adventure and experience the raw power of their music and storytelling. Stay tuned for the upcoming third installment, promising an unforgettable climax to this epic narrative.For press inquiries and additional information, please contact press@legato.marketingFor management & booking inquiries please contact theworldisyoursconsulting@gmail.comFind/Follow LiveKill Online:Website: https://livekill.net/ Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/livekill/1390384218 Bandcamp: https://livekill.bandcamp.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LiveKillBand Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/livekillofficial/ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/330IRFx1qCHR8seFfdsH4h TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@livekillofficial 𝕏 (formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/livekillband YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LiveKillOfficial/featured About LiveKillLiveKill is a high-energy heavy metal band from South Florida . They aim to be an evolution in the renowned Florida metal scene and beyond with a fresh approach to production and arrangement. LiveKill is set to make a heavy impact on the metal world in 2023/2024 with the soon to be released full length album, Evil Ecstasy.

Check out the band's latest single "The Crown" on YouTube. Subscribe for "New Plague" and more videos soon!