Texas Commercial Buildings Face Growing Maintenance Backlog, Inspection Data Suggests

Bullseye Engineering Inspection - Texas-based engineering and inspection firm serving commercial property owners across the Greater Houston area.

Texas engineer Habib Othman explains why deferred maintenance in aging commercial buildings is leading to costly repairs that could have been prevented earlier.

Most costly building failures begin as minor issues that were delayed, overlooked, or postponed for far too long.” — Habib Othman, Owner, Bullseye Engineering Inspection

RICHMOND, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As commercial buildings across Texas continue to age, engineers report seeing more deferred maintenance issues during inspections, creating growing concerns about long-term repair costs and property performance.From office buildings and retail centers to warehouses and mixed-use spaces, engineers say properties are operating with huge maintenance backlogs that have developed over years due to deferred repairs and aging infrastructure.The issue is not unique to Texas. The average U.S. commercial building is now more than 50 years old. As per the Energy Information Administration, roughly half of America's commercial buildings were constructed before 1980. And many of these properties remain in active use today.Industry studies suggest that deferred maintenance costs the owners of these properties significantly more than planned preventive maintenance due to bigger system failures and emergency repairs."Most major building problems don't start as major problems," said Habib Othman, owner of Bullseye Engineering Inspection , a Texas engineering and inspection firm. "They usually begin as small maintenance issues that go unnoticed or get postponed until they become much more expensive to fix."Why maintenance backlogs are becoming more commonIndustry professionals point to several factors contributing to the issue. Inflation, rising construction costs, labor shortages, and budget constraints have led many property owners to delay non-critical repairs.Now, while delaying repairs does reduce short-term expenses, engineers warn it increases long-term costs as building conditions continue to deteriorate.Deferred maintenance can affect nearly every part of a commercial property, including roofing, drainage, parking lots, building envelopes, HVAC systems, and structural components. In the long-run, what starts as a minor leak, drainage issue, or surface crack develop into a much larger and more costly problem.According to the Department of Energy , preventive maintenance can significantly reduce equipment breakdowns and operational disruptions compared to reactive repairs. Yet many commercial properties still rely on fixing issues only after they become visible.What engineers are seeing during inspectionsWhile every property is different, engineers say several issues appear repeatedly during commercial inspections They say most common problems are interconnected with even simple drainage deficiencies contributing to foundation movement, pavement deterioration, and moisture-related building damage.Plus, Texas presents additional challenges. Extreme summer heat, heavy rainfall, fluctuating moisture conditions, and expansive clay soils all place additional stress on commercial structures and infrastructure."Property owners rarely call because they're concerned about a maintenance backlog," Othman said. "They call because a leak appeared, a crack widened, or a tenant raised a concern. But by that point, the issue has often been developing for much longer."Why proactive inspections are criticalAs commercial properties continue to age, engineers say inspections are becoming a critical tool for identifying problems before they escalate.Rather than focusing only on visible issues, inspections help property owners understand the overall condition of their building and prioritize repairs before they become emergencies.For property owners, the goal here isn't simply compliance. It's protecting long-term property value, reducing unexpected repair costs, and extending the useful life of critical building systems."Building maintenance doesn’t just involve finding and fixing problems," Othman said. "It involves understanding what's happening beneath the surface and addressing issues before they impact operations, tenants, or budgets."About Bullseye Engineering InspectionBullseye Engineering Inspection is a Texas-based engineering and inspection firm providing structural, civil, MEP, and traffic engineering services, along with commercial building inspections and engineering reports.Based in Richmond, Texas, the firm supports property owners, developers, contractors, and businesses throughout the Greater Houston area with independent, code-compliant engineering evaluations and practical recommendations.For media inquiries:

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