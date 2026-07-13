Mold Found in 1 in 4 American Homes - Experts Outline Prevention Steps for New Jersey Families

Clean Air Technologies Clean Air Technologies Service Van

Indoor air expert Matt Gorbacz shares practical mold prevention strategies as New Jersey families prioritize healthier homes.

Moisture ignored today becomes tomorrow's mold problem.” — Matt Gorbacz, Owner, Clean Air Technologies

OAK RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mold isn't always easy to spot, but once it takes hold, it can quickly affect both a home's structure and the people living inside it.Indoor air quality specialists say the situation is already alarming with suspected mold presence in 1 out of 4 American homes. They also say most of these cases could be avoided through early detection and proper moisture control.According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), mold can begin growing within 24 to 48 hours after water damage if affected materials are not properly dried. And it always starts with excess moisture from leaks, flooding, condensation, or elevated indoor humidity."The biggest misconception is that mold is simply a cleanliness issue," said Matt Gorbacz, owner of Clean Air Technologies . "In reality, it's a moisture problem first. Once moisture goes unnoticed, mold has the opportunity to spread into areas homeowners rarely see."Why mold prevention is becoming a bigger priorityWhile mold has long been associated with severe water damage, indoor air specialists say homeowners are now discovering mold even after minor plumbing leaks, roof issues, basement humidity, or poorly ventilated bathrooms."Many families don't realize there's a problem until they notice a persistent musty odor or begin seeing discoloration on walls or ceilings," Gorbacz said. "By that point, moisture has often been present for weeks or even months."Mold isn't just about property damageHealth professionals have long recognized that mold caused by damp indoor environments can affect respiratory health, particularly among people with asthma, allergies, or weakened immune systems.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says exposure to damp or moldy environments can cause symptoms including nasal congestion, coughing, wheezing, throat irritation, skin irritation, and worsening asthma in sensitive individuals.This is why EPA recommends keeping indoor humidity between 30% and 50%, and below 60%, to prevent indoor mold growth.While not everyone reacts the same way, indoor air experts say homeowners should never ignore visible mold growth or persistent moisture issues."The goal isn't to create fear," Gorbacz explained. "It's to help homeowners understand that early action is almost always simpler, less disruptive, and less expensive than waiting until the damage spreads."Why New Jersey homes can be especially vulnerableNew Jersey's seasonal weather creates conditions that cause year-round indoor moisture. Heavy rain, coastal humidity, snow melt, basement seepage, and fluctuating temperatures all contribute to hidden moisture accumulation. Combined with tightly sealed modern homes, trapped humidity can create favorable conditions for mold if ventilation is inadequate.And because mold often develops behind finished surfaces, homeowners only notice signs after the problem has become more widespread.Prevention starts with moisture controlExperts emphasize that preventing mold is less complicated than many homeowners assume.The EPA recommends drying wet materials within 24 to 48 hours, repairing plumbing or roof leaks promptly, maintaining indoor humidity below 60%, using exhaust fans in kitchens and bathrooms, and ensuring proper drainage.The CDC also notes that visible mold or musty odors are typically to justify corrective action, and that identifying and eliminating the moisture source is more important than determining the exact mold species."People sometimes focus on testing first," Gorbacz said. "But the priority should always be finding where the moisture is coming from and fixing that problem. That's what ultimately prevents mold from returning."Growing awareness around indoor air qualityAs homeowners continue investing in healthier living environments, indoor air quality professionals say mold prevention has become part of a broader conversation about home wellness.Rather than waiting for major damage or health concerns to develop, more families are scheduling inspections after water events, purchasing humidity monitors, and taking proactive steps like air filter replacement to reduce moisture indoors.For professionals in the industry, the shift reflects a growing understanding that indoor air quality plays an important role in both home maintenance and long-term well-being.About Clean Air TechnologiesClean Air Technologies is a New Jersey-based air duct cleaning company serving residential and commercial properties statewide.For media inquiries:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.