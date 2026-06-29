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A Day in the Life: F-35A Integration Office

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A Day in the Life: F-35A Integration Office

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. James Long, operations management with the Florida Air National Guard’s 125th Civil Engineer Squadron, takes off his personal protective equipment after a routine inspection of the F-35A Lightning II integration construction site at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, June 24, 2026. The 125th Fighter Wing provides 24/7 aerospace control and homeland defense for the southeastern United States. These Airmen work around the clock to protect our nation’s skies, always staying ready to deploy globally for combat or respond locally to natural disasters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Marissa Welker)

Date Taken: 06.23.2026
Date Posted: 06.29.2026 09:07
Photo ID: 9775559
VIRIN: 260623-Z-JS588-1240
Resolution: 3861x5791
Size: 2.12 MB
Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
Web Views: 1
Downloads: 0

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This work, A Day in the Life: F-35A Integration Office [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Marissa Welker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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