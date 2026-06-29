Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. James Long, operations management with the Florida Air National Guard’s 125th Civil Engineer Squadron, takes off his personal protective equipment after a routine inspection of the F-35A Lightning II integration construction site at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, June 24, 2026. The 125th Fighter Wing provides 24/7 aerospace control and homeland defense for the southeastern United States. These Airmen work around the clock to protect our nation’s skies, always staying ready to deploy globally for combat or respond locally to natural disasters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Marissa Welker) Date Taken: 06.23.2026 Date Posted: 06.29.2026 09:07 Photo ID: 9775559 VIRIN: 260623-Z-JS588-1240 Resolution: 3861x5791 Size: 2.12 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Day in the Life: F-35A Integration Office [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Marissa Welker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.