Johnson Victrola Museum Renovations

Portable Johnson Victrola Museum at Dover Day, 2026

The Johnson Victrola Museum, opened in 1967 by the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, is home to a large collection of victrolas and related memorabilia and is currently undergoing a comprehensive renovation. Despite the construction and site closure, the Museum still was an active part of Dover Days in May represented by a portable Victrola Museum display on the Green at the Old State House.

Ahead of the renovation all objects from the state collection were safely packed and securely removed from the building, including reproductions of Nipper, who famously listens for His Master’s Voice. Upon completion all collections will be returned with some exhibits to feature new updates and expanded visitor information.

New LED lighting, which, importantly, does not emit damaging ultraviolet light, is being installed to better preserve the machines and other objects on display for posterity while making all of the exhibits more visible to visitors. Other physical enhancements to improve the visitor experience include new heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems throughout the building. The addition of a new, accessible public restroom on the main floor of the museum completes the modernization.

The Museum is anticipated to reopen in October. Follow the museum on Facebook for updates as they become available.