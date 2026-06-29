HCA mourns the loss of Alice H. Guerrant

An expert in American history and historic archaeology, Alice H. Guerrant joined the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs in 1980. Her work included archaeological investigations, historical research, and project reviews. She oversaw the 1984 test excavations at the New Castle Court House Museum. At the John Dickinson Plantation, she led testing work that informed the Division’s reconstruction of several outbuildings, providing a more accurate setting for the house and guiding interpretation of the site.

Always an innovator, Alice authored Delaware’s first manual for conducting cultural resources surveys, wrote statewide historic preservation plans, managed the State’s historic property data and helped update the division’s online mapping system.

In 2016, the Archaeological Society of Delaware presented her with the H. Geiger Omwake Award and the Ronald A. Thomas Award, for outstanding contributions and longtime service. In 2017, she received the Division’s Lifetime Achievement Award for her many years of distinguished service.

Alice was also an award-winning knitter and fiber/textile artist, crafting beautiful garments and pieces of art. She was the first program leader for the Thistledown Fiber Guild in the 1980s, sharing her skills with others for over 40 years. She was also active with the Wesley United Methodist Church, in Dover, singing in the choir and playing bells.

Born in Roanoke, Virginia, she was a high school National Merit Scholarship winner, earning a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from the College of William and Mary, where she pursued graduate work in history. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, William H. Guerrant and Virginia Lee Wood, and two sisters, Gretchen and Marian Guerrant, of Delaware. She is survived by many Guerrant cousins in Virginia and elsewhere. As she returns to her native soil in Virginia, Alice leaves behind many bereaved friends and colleagues in Delaware. She also leaves behind a lasting legacy. She will be greatly missed.

Read Alice’s obituary for additional details.