Celebrating the Nation’s 250th Anniversary

From Revolutionary War historic sites and living history programs to Declaration of Independence readings and outdoor movie nights, Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs‘ museums bringing the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations to life. A new exhibit honoring the Nation’s 250 th will be on display through mid-July at The New Castle Court House Museum .

will be on display through mid-July at . On Wednesday, July 1 st & Saturday, 18 th , 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., The Zwaanendael Museum presents Loyalist on the Lawn where visitors interact with a costumed historian portraying an officer of the Loyal American Regiment during the Revolutionary War.

& Saturday, 18 , 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., presents where visitors interact with a costumed historian portraying an officer of the Loyal American Regiment during the Revolutionary War. Dog Days of Summer outdoor movies on the New Castle Green will screen “1776 ,” a historical musical drama based on the Tony Award-winning Broadway show. Look out for Delaware’s own John Dickinson, “Penman of the Revolution,” as he joins fellow Founding Fathers Ben Franklin, John Adams and Thomas Jefferson during that pivotal first year of the American Revolutionary War.

outdoor movies on the New Castle Green will screen ,” a historical musical drama based on the Tony Award-winning Broadway show. Look out for Delaware’s own John Dickinson, “Penman of the Revolution,” as he joins fellow Founding Fathers Ben Franklin, John Adams and Thomas Jefferson during that pivotal first year of the American Revolutionary War. On Saturday July 4 th The Old State House hosts an open house from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with self-guided tours and historic interpreters sharing tales of Delaware’s Revolutionary past. Visitors can learn traditional quill pen writing and witness readings of the Declaration of Independence at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

hosts an open house from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with self-guided tours and historic interpreters sharing tales of Delaware’s Revolutionary past. Visitors can learn traditional quill pen writing and witness readings of the at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. The New Castle Court House Museum hosts the FREE New Castle History Summer Camp , Tuesday, July 21 st – Friday, July 24 th , focused on the history of government. Students develop skills as a historian, researching and designing a creative group project to be presented at the New Castle Public Library. Register here.

hosts the FREE , Tuesday, July 21 – Friday, July 24 , focused on the history of government. Students develop skills as a historian, researching and designing a creative group project to be presented at the New Castle Public Library. Register here. On Friday, July 24th, 6 p.m. The New Castle Court House Museum hosts the American Revolution and Civil Disobedience, a reenactment of the burning of the Court House’s tip staves, a wooden baton and symbol of the king, followed by a discussion on civil disobedience and reading of the Declaration of Independence. For additional programs visit the HCA calendar.

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