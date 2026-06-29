HCA Announces New Staff Appointments

Bridget Frias is promoted to the position of Deputy Director at HCA. In this leadership role she will support Director Suzanne Savery, in all aspects of the agency’s operations. Ms. Frias joined HCA in the fall of 2024 as the Business Services Manager. She spent the prior decade at Delaware Transit Corporation where she was responsible for the overall administration of payroll and pension functions. Throughout her career she has demonstrated effective leadership, project management, strategic planning, and fiscal management skills. A native Delawarean, Ms. Frias began her career in local government as a Senior Accountant for the state following completion of her undergraduate studies from Johnson and Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island.

Rachel Hayes joined the Division as Communications Manager, Public Information Officer responsible for media relations to promote the agency’s venues and events, educational and outreach initiatives. Upon relocating to Delaware from the New York Metro Area, Ms. Hayes served as Public Information Officer for the Delaware Emergency Management Agency. Prior to that, Ms. Hayes served in public-facing advocacy roles within the Healthcare industry. She began her career in media, serving in leadership roles at WarnerMedia, Time Inc., and the Ad Council. She holds a degree in Communications from Boston College.

Melissa Fitzgerald joined HCA as Site Supervisor for Chooch’s Bridge. Previously, she served as the Education Director at the Rehoboth Art League and was Program Chair for the Delaware College of Art and Design. She is a freelance Illustrator who began her career as a Historical Educator for the John Dickinson Plantation after receiving her master’s degree in fine arts from the Savannah College of Art and Design. She completed her undergraduate studies at the University of North Carolina and is a Certified Interpretive Guide.