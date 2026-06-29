NOVARION Systems showcases NOVARA

Europe’s Sovereign and Trustworthy AI Virtual Coworker, at GITEX Europe Berlin 2026

WIEN, AUSTRIA, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NOVARION Systems, a European leader in enterprise AI and high-performance IT infrastructure, today announced its participation at GITEX Europe Berlin 2026, taking place on June 30 and July 1, 2026, where the company will present NOVARA, its sovereign and trustworthy AI Virtual Coworker, powered by the NOVARA Agentic Enterprise AI Platform.NOVARA’s stand is in Hall 4.2 D40.NOVARION - GITEX Berlin https://exhibitors.gitexeurope.com/gitex-europe-2026/Exhibitor/ExbDetails/novarion )As European organizations accelerate AI adoption, NOVARION addresses one of the market’s most urgent challenges: how to deploy AI at enterprise scale without compromising sovereignty, governance, compliance, security, or trust. With NOVARA, NOVARION introduces a new category of enterprise AI designed not only to automate tasks, but to operate as a secure, governed, and productive digital coworker within real business environments.Built for seamless enterprise integration, NOVARA combines intelligent automation, hyper-personalized communication, and secure IT orchestration across business functions. The platform is designed for on-premises or cloud deployment, supports GDPR-compliant operations, and enables organizations to retain control over data, behavior, permissions, and process execution. As a centralized, organization-wide Virtual Coworker Service, NOVARA sets the end to the problems with the “shadow IT” for AI in enterprises.“At a time when many companies are experimenting with disconnected AI tools, our vision at NOVARION is to unify fragmented AI systems into a single, trustworthy cognitive platform,” said George Gesek, Founder & CEO of NOVARION Systems. “By advancing the Software-defined Brain™, we enable enterprises to transform data into actionable knowledge, establish AI Governance by design, and move toward genuine process autonomy—securely, responsibly, and at scale. At GITEX Europe, we are proud to demonstrate how human ingenuity and technological intelligence can work in true symbiosis to shape a more productive and trustworthy digital future for Europe and beyond."Bringing Sovereign AI and AI Governance into Enterprise RealityThe NOVARA Agentic Enterprise AI Platform has been developed to meet the needs of European enterprises seeking digital sovereignty and trustworthy AI in a rapidly evolving regulatory and operational landscape. Rather than introducing isolated automation, NOVARION’s platform creates a governed AI layer across the organization.This means enterprises can define how AI agents act, what systems they may access, how decisions are documented, and where human oversight remains required. In practice, NOVARA helps organizations establish AI Governance through centralized orchestration, configurable personas and roles, secure integrations, policy-based task execution, and compliance-aware deployment models. By combining these capabilities in one platform, NOVARION enables businesses to scale AI responsibly—reducing fragmentation, lowering operational risk, and ensuring that innovation does not come at the expense of transparency, accountability, or control.Featured at GITEX: Agentic, Hyper-Personalized Enterprise CommunicationAt GITEX Europe Berlin, NOVARION will also highlight NOVARA’s latest innovation: an agentic, hyper-personalized email campaign service that allows organizations to create tailored business communications at scale.This new capability helps companies improve customer engagement, accelerate outreach, and free human experts to focus on higher-value work. More importantly, it demonstrates how agentic AI can become a practical enterprise asset when embedded in a secure and governed platform architecture.Enterprises can now tailor their market communication personally to the interests of each addressee of an email campaign and provide offerings, service & support within the very same communication thread. Thus, a marketing email becomes a valuable item of information for each recipient.AI’s Expanding Role Across Europe’s EconomyNOVARION sees AI reshaping Europe’s business and economic landscape in 2026 by accelerating productivity, expanding access to intelligent automation, and enabling a new form of collaboration between people and virtual coworkers.The sectors expected to benefit most include:> IT and digital services, through end-to-end automation and intelligent orchestration> Manufacturing, through predictive analytics, quality optimization, and no-code process improvement> Finance, through enhanced compliance, fraud detection, risk analysis, and customer engagement> Healthcare, through improved diagnostics, operational efficiency, and secure resource allocation> Agriculture, through data-driven precision farming and sustainability optimizationMore broadly, every industry that depends on large-scale data, process coordination, and knowledge work stands to benefit from governed enterprise AI.Meet NOVARION at GITEX Europe Berlin 2026Visitors to GITEX Europe Berlin 2026 are invited to Hall 4.2 D40 to discover how NOVARA helps organizations deploy AI not as an isolated tool, but as a sovereign, trustworthy, and governed enterprise capability. NOVARION will demonstrate how its Agentic Enterprise AI Platform enables enterprises of all sizes to adopt AI securely, responsibly, and productively.NOVARA herself tells you more about it: NOVARA ( https://novarion.ai

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