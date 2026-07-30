Anything but programmable: New cost-efficient EC-power-supply-series for the DIN rail by CAMTEC PS

EC-power supplies by CAMTEC don't require programming

CAMTEC Power Supplies Expands Its Unique, Robust and High Precision EC-SIC-MOSFET Industrial Power Supply Series to 2000W

PFINZTAL, GERMANY, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With its new CPS-EC2000 AC/DC power supply series, CAMTEC Power Supplies once again sets a benchmark for high-precision industrial power supplies for DIN rail. Equipped with SiC-MOSFET technology, the 2000W "CAMTEC EC" power supply offers everything the ambitious end-of-line test bench operator needs for his control cabinet: voltage and current can be precisely adjusted over a very wide range using precision potentiometers. The rapid response to load changes and the residual ripple reach quality levels, which usually can only be found in laboratory power supplies. The only feature intentionally omitted for cost reasons in the EC-series is the programming function.This is available in CAMTEC‘s flexibly programmable CPS-i series, also typical for the CAMTEC PS portfolio. The extremely robust and durable DIN-rail power supplies from CAMTEC Power Supplies are used in factory automation as well as in the energy supply, infrastructure, and defense industries. The new 2000W EC2000 power package for control cabinets, along with the 480W, 1000W, and 1500W CPS-EC series, is now available from all CAMTEC distributors worldwide ( https://www.camtec-powersupplies.com/salespartners ).The new high-precision CPS-EC2000 tester and charger from the Black Forest is currently available with output voltages ranging from 48 VDC to 264 VDC. Additional models are being prepared. Features such as comprehensive Power Good monitoring of the AC and DC power supplies, Inhibit (Interlock), Remote Shutdown, Load Sensing, Current Monitoring, and Boost Charge Mode ensure precise control over the DC source. The well-known Camtec Active Inrush Current Limiting technology is also included, enabling the use of multiple devices on a shared AC power supply.+++ CAMTEC PS means top quality and robust power supplies for automation solutions ++All CAMTEC PS devices, whether for automation or for use in infrastructure, adhere to an uncompromising quality policy. Thanks to their extremely robust topology, these all-metal devices can be switched on and off continously without sustaining damage. The CPS-EC2000 achieves 94% efficiency and is largely immune to external transients. The quality of the outputs is on par with laboratory power supplies. So are its dynamics during load changes.Thanks to analog circuitry, the power supplies respond very quickly and precisely. A no-load current is not required. The unit offers a controlled C/V characteristic curve down to 0V without foldback. The load apacity of the galvanically isolated converter is infinite, and even highly complex loads are handled effortlessly. Cooling is provided by separately controlled fans. The dual-circuit output terminals each accommodate a conductor cross-section of 16 mm². The CPS EC2000 series complies with all relevant standards, from the most stringent industrial standards to machine standards and IT standards, such as EN61010-1, EN61010-2-201, EN62368-1, EN 60204-1, EN 55032, and EN 61000.Oliver Walter, CEO of Camtec Power Supplies: “Our CPS-EC series fills a gap by offering non-programmable power supplies at the level of a laboratory power supply for simple yet demanding measurement and testing tasks. It can be used cost-effectively in end-of-line testers and as a DC charger in uninterruptible power supplies.” Those looking for a programmable solution instead of fixed power will continue to find what they need in the highly precise and robust, programmable CAMTEC CPS DIN-rail power supplies "Made in Germany". -> Check out for more information at CAMTEC PS' Website and click here ( https://www.camtec-powersupplies.com ).

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