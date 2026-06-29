Houzeo Launches a $399 Flat-Fee MLS Plan With $0 at Closing

New four-tier pricing gives home sellers the option to enjoy the Houzeo experience without paying anything at closing.

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, a homebuying and selling platform available in all 50 states, Washington DC and Puerto Rico, introduced new pricing for home sellers, led by a $399 Bronze plan with $0 at closing. The plan lets homeowners list on their local MLS and pay a single upfront flat fee, with nothing owed when the home sells.The Bronze plan includes a six-month MLS listing with 24 photos, syndication to Zillow, Trulia, Realtor.com, Redfin, and more than 100 other sites. State licensed real estate brokers provide home sellers a yard sign, seller disclosures in accordance with state and federal requirements, and access to Houzeo's online listing tools including the IntelliList Listing Studio. Sellers can cancel anytime as long as they don’t have an active, accepted, or a pending offer.“Given the state of the housing market, home sellers are struggling with costs. Our Bronze plan is a direct response to the struggles of the average home seller in the current high-interest rate macroeconomic environment.” said Nicholas Huscroft, Houzeo’s Managing Broker in Ohio and other states. “We’ve designed the Bronze plan to carefully cater to the needs of a DIY home seller. We don’t like hidden fees - so we’ve done a competitive analysis to understand the different hidden fees prevalent in the industry, and we’ve ensured we stay away from them. Our transparency is the main reason why home sellers across the nation trust us, and why they have rewarded us with our 4.9 star ratings on Google, Apple, and other platforms” Nick added. Houzeo's new flat fee MLS plan lineup is designed such that sellers can choose a plan based on how much support they want:Bronze — $399, $0 at closing. MLS listing, full syndication, online listing tools, and showings management for the do-it-yourself seller.Silver — $449 plus 0.5% at closing. Adds maximum photos, unlimited listing changes, unlimited open houses, the Houzeo mobile app , and a Spotlight Listing.Gold — $479 plus 1% at closing. Adds licensed broker assistance, contract review, an offer comparison dashboard, a Sellability Report, and personal concierge.Platinum — $499 plus 1.25% at closing. Adds virtual full-service support with a licensed broker, including offer negotiation, inspection and repair response, appraisal review, and closing document review, plus a 12-month listing and rush service.The Bronze plan may not be available in minimum service states. Plan offerings change by state and by broker, and not all services will be provided - only the ones needed and/or requested services may be provided.Every fee is disclosed upfront. On the Bronze plan, the seller pays $399 and owes nothing at closing. On the higher tiers, the closing percentage covers added broker services and is shown before the home seller selects a plan and signs the listing agreement. The listing agreement overrides plan offerings.Houzeo’s transparent pricing arrives as the flat-fee MLS category gets more and more riddled with hidden fees and costs. Many services advertise low entry prices but recover the difference later. Based on publicly available data, some services list homes for $89 upfront plus 0.5% at closing, others advertise plans from $0 to $299 plus a separate MLS listing fee, and some services charge per-change fees to edit a listing, swap a photo, or update a price after it goes live. Houzeo's Bronze plan removes the closing percentage entirely and includes listing changes in the upfront price.Houzeo reports more than 25,000 homes listed, over $320 million saved in commissions to date, and holds a 4.9 star rating from more than 11,000 customer reviews across Google Reviews, Apple App Store, and other trusted review platforms.The new plans are available now at houzeo.com About HouzeoHouzeo is on a mission to build a one-stop shop for residential real estate. Houzeo has one of the most advanced and growing set of discovery tools for buyers, including home search, housing market data, and neighborhood research. For home sellers, Houzeo has launched nine tools including its popular IntelliList Listing Studio, Houzeo Showings, and Houzeo Offers. Houzeo’s mobile app makes home buying and selling a seamless experience, and is rated 4.7 stars on the Apple App Store.

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