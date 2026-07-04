Houzeo Introduces $399 Bronze Plan to Help Sellers Cut Closing Costs

Houzeo, a home buying and selling app has launched its new $399 Bronze flat-fee MLS plan, giving home sellers a way to list their home with $0 due at closing.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo’s Bronze plan arrives as sellers continue to face high mortgage rates, affordability pressure, and rising transaction costs. This flat fee listing plan gives homeowners MLS access for one upfront flat fee, helping them avoid unexpected listing fees after the home sells. Houzeo’s new pricing structure includes four plan options: Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Higher-tier plans add services such as maximum photos, licensed broker assistance, contract review, offer comparison tools, and virtual full-service support.In the Bronze plan, you get a six-month MLS listing, 24 photos, syndication across like Zillow, Trulia, Realtor.com, Redfin, and hundreds of other real estate websites, seller disclosures, showings management, and access to Houzeo’s IntelliList Listing Studio. Sellers can cancel anytime as long as they don’t have an active, accepted, or a pending offer.Basic yard signs are $49, and that $49 is refunded with a selfie, making the sign free of cost. Advanced plans include a high-def yard sign with a property photo at the same cost - $49, free with a selfie.What differentiates Houzeo’s Bronze plan over industry standard is the transparency it brings. According to publicly available data from review sites, several flat fee MLS companies offer services at $99, $89, or $75 to lure sellers in, and then demand more money to edit a listing, swap a photo, or update a price after the listing is live. Some even charge hidden fees ranging from 0.5% to 1% at the closing table, a milestone from where it might be too late for the seller to opt out. Houzeo.com displays all its costs upfront on the pricing page.The Bronze plan may not be available in all states, including the minimum service states. Plan offerings change by state and by broker, and some services are provided by the broker only upon request.Every fee from the listing agent is disclosed upfront. On the Bronze plan, the seller pays $399 and owes nothing to the listing agent at closing. On the higher tiers, the closing percentage covers added broker services and is shown before the home seller selects a plan and signs the listing agreement. The listing agreement overrides plan offerings.Houzeo’s Bronze plan is now available on its website and mobile app - both on iOS and Android.

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