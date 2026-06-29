Fireworks & Extreme Heat | Safety Tips

Promoting the safe use of legal fireworks and preparing for extreme heat

PITT COUNTY, N.C. – As we approach the summer season and America 250 celebrations, Pitt County reminds residents to stay safe by practicing fireworks safety and preparing for extreme heat.

The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a professional public display. The Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that 14,700 people were injured by fireworks in 2024, highlighting the importance of following safety guidelines and leaving fireworks to trained professionals whenever possible.

Fireworks Safety Tips for Use of Legal Fireworks

Never allow young children to handle fireworks. Even sparklers burn at temperatures of around 2,000°F.

Older children should only use fireworks under close adult supervision.

Avoid running, horseplay, or roughhousing while fireworks are in use.

Use fireworks outdoors in a clear, open area away from homes, dry grass, or other flammable materials.

Keep a bucket of water or garden hose nearby in case of fire or malfunction.

Never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks, soak in water and dispose of properly.

Ensure everyone is at a safe distance before lighting fireworks.

Never light fireworks in a container, especially one made of glass or metal.

Store unused fireworks in a cool, dry place, and always follow manufacturer instructions.

Abide by all local laws and regulations.

Never lean over fireworks while lighting them.

Do not attempt to make your own fireworks.

“We want families to enjoy the holiday safely. A few simple precautions can prevent injuries and keep celebrations from turning into emergencies,” says Jay Morris, Deputy Director Pitt County Emergency Management/Fire Marshal.

Safer alternatives include glow sticks, confetti poppers, or colored streamers. For more safety information, visit www.cpsc.gov/fireworks.

Extreme heat is one of the deadliest weather-related hazards in the U.S., often lasting several days with temperatures above 90°F and high humidity levels. Pitt County encourages residents to take proactive this summer.

Heat Safety Tips:

Keep your home cool by covering windows with drapes or shades.

Never leave children, adults, or pets unattended in a parked vehicle.

Seek out air-conditioned locations during the hottest parts of the day.

Stay in the shade when outdoors.

Wear loose, lightweight, and light-colored clothing.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids.

Avoid using electric fans when the temperature exceeds 95°F—they can offer a false sense of cooling.

Postpone or limit strenuous activities, especially during midday hours.

Learn the signs and first-aid measures for heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“Extreme heat can be just as dangerous as any storm. Staying cool, hydrated, and informed can save lives, especially for our most vulnerable residents,” says Randy Gentry, Pitt County Emergency Management Director.

For more resources and preparedness tips, call Emergency Management at 252-902-3950 or visit PittCountyNC.gov/Fireworks or PittCountyNC.gov/ExtremeHeat.