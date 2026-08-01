Public Notice | Meeting Agendas & Minutes

Following the implementation of new digital accessibility technology to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and applicable Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), the County has resumed posting agendas, agenda packets, and minutes for upcoming meetings online to enhance public access to government information while maintaining accessibility standards.

Board of County Commissioner agenda packets may be viewed at:

PittCountyNC.gov/BOCCAgendaPac

Other public board agendas and meeting minutes may be accessed at:

PittCountyNC.gov/AgendaCenter