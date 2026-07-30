Chairman Mark Smith | Statement on Sheriff’s Office K-9
PITT COUNTY, N.C. – Pitt County Board of Commissioner Chairman Mark C. Smith released the following statement regarding the review of the death of Pitt County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Chilli that occurred on Thursday, June 11, 2026.
“Many inquiries have been received regarding K-9 Chilli’s death and its investigation. I understand that the Conference of District Attorneys has assigned Jason Smith, District Attorney for New Hanover and Pender Counties, to handle this matter. I have been advised that District Attorney Smith referred this matter to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) last week. Pitt County is committed to full transparency and accountability and will cooperate as requested by the SBI to assure a full and fair review of the situation. I recognize the impact Chilli’s passing has had on our communities and extend my sincere sympathy to everyone affected by her loss.”
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This is not an official statement of the Board of County Commissioners.
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