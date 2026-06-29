Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 30, 2026
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Franklin Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Ashtabula
|Oakdale Joint Union Cemetery District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Geneva Area City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Harpersfield Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Brown
|Sterling Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Butler
|Butler County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clinton
|Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Coshocton
|Coshocton City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority
National Transportation Database (NTD) Financial Data Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Community Partnership on Aging
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Village of Gates Mills
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke
|Wayne Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Delaware
|Delaware Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2024 TO 9/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fairfield
|Violet Township
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fayette
|Jasper Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Franklin
|Reynoldsburg City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities Developmental Centers
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Central Ohio Interoperable Radio System
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ohio Air Quality Development Authority
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin Park Conservatory Joint Recreation District
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Columbus
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Columbus Board of Health
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Fulton
|Fulton County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Geauga
|Newbury Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Bainbridge Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Guernsey
|Guernsey County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|City of Norwood, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Hardin
|McDonald-Roundhead Joint Recreational District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Huron
|Northern Ohio Rural Water
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Vermilion River Ambulance District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Lake
|Fairport Harbor Port Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Mahoning
|Berlin Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Meigs
|Meigs Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
10/1/2024 TO 9/30/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Morrow
|Morrow County Hospital and Affiliates
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ottawa
|City of Port Clinton
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Paulding
|Paulding County Hospital
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Putnam
|Greensburg Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Richland
|Mansfield-Richland County Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Shelby
|Jackson Center Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Stark
|Village of Wilmot
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Green Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Peninsula Library and Historical Society
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Liberty Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning Valley Sanitary District
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Tuscarawas
|City of Dover
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Union
|Pleasant Valley Joint Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Vinton
|Elk Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Washington
|Palmer Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Liberty Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Wayne
|Canaan Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
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