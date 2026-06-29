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Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Franklin Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Ashtabula Oakdale Joint Union Cemetery District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Geneva Area City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Harpersfield Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Brown Sterling Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Butler Butler County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Clinton Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Coshocton Coshocton City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority
National Transportation Database (NTD) Financial Data Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Community Partnership on Aging
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Village of Gates Mills
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke Wayne Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Delaware Delaware Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2024 TO 9/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Fairfield Violet Township
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Fayette Jasper Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Franklin Reynoldsburg City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities Developmental Centers
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Central Ohio Interoperable Radio System
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Ohio Air Quality Development Authority
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Park Conservatory Joint Recreation District
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Columbus
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Columbus Board of Health
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Fulton Fulton County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Geauga Newbury Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Bainbridge Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Guernsey Guernsey County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Hamilton City of Norwood, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Hardin McDonald-Roundhead Joint Recreational District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Huron Northern Ohio Rural Water
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Vermilion River Ambulance District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Lake Fairport Harbor Port Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Mahoning Berlin Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Meigs Meigs Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
10/1/2024 TO 9/30/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Morrow Morrow County Hospital and Affiliates
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Ottawa City of Port Clinton
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Paulding Paulding County Hospital
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Putnam Greensburg Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Richland Mansfield-Richland County Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Shelby Jackson Center Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit FFR
Stark Village of Wilmot
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Green Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Peninsula Library and Historical Society
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Trumbull Liberty Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Valley Sanitary District
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Tuscarawas City of Dover
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Union Pleasant Valley Joint Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Vinton Elk Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Washington Palmer Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Liberty Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Wayne Canaan Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

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Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 30, 2026

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