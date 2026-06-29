Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams Franklin Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Ashtabula Oakdale Joint Union Cemetery District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Geneva Area City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Harpersfield Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Brown Sterling Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Butler Butler County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Clinton Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Coshocton Coshocton City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Cuyahoga Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority

National Transportation Database (NTD) Financial Data Agreed-Upon Procedures

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Community Partnership on Aging

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Village of Gates Mills

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Darke Wayne Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Delaware Delaware Metropolitan Housing Authority

10/1/2024 TO 9/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Fairfield Violet Township

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Fayette Jasper Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Franklin Reynoldsburg City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities Developmental Centers

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Central Ohio Interoperable Radio System

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Ohio Air Quality Development Authority

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Park Conservatory Joint Recreation District

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

City of Columbus

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

City of Columbus Board of Health

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Fulton Fulton County Regional Planning Commission

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Geauga Newbury Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Bainbridge Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Guernsey Guernsey County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Hamilton City of Norwood, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Hardin McDonald-Roundhead Joint Recreational District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Huron Northern Ohio Rural Water

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Vermilion River Ambulance District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Lake Fairport Harbor Port Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Mahoning Berlin Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Meigs Meigs Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

10/1/2024 TO 9/30/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Morrow Morrow County Hospital and Affiliates

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Ottawa City of Port Clinton

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Paulding Paulding County Hospital

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Putnam Greensburg Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Richland Mansfield-Richland County Public Library

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Shelby Jackson Center Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit FFR

Stark Village of Wilmot

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Green Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Peninsula Library and Historical Society

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Trumbull Liberty Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Valley Sanitary District

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Tuscarawas City of Dover

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Union Pleasant Valley Joint Fire District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Vinton Elk Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Washington Palmer Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Liberty Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Wayne Canaan Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA



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