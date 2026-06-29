The Cybersecurity Gaps That Quietly Kill Connected MedTech Deals

Blue Goat Cyber founder Christian Espinosa moderates a panel on the hidden deal-killers in connected MedTech at LSI Asia '26 in Singapore, June 30 to July 2.

Most submissions don't fail because the work was sloppy. They fail because the pieces never connect. We build one unbroken line from the threat to the patient.” — Christian Espinosa, Blue Goat Cyber Founder and CEO

SINGAPORE, June 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connected medical devices rarely stall because the technology fails. They stall because a cybersecurity gap, a compliance shortcut, or a thin team surfaces too late to fix. Any one of the three can sink a deal or a submission. Blue Goat Cyber is at LSI Asia '26 to show manufacturers and investors where those gaps hide and how to close them before they cost a clearance.Blue Goat Cyber, a medical device cybersecurity firm and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, is sponsoring the summit, which runs June 30 to July 2, 2026, at the Shangri-La Singapore on Orchard Road. LSI Asia draws more than 400 MedTech founders, venture and private equity investors, family offices, and global strategics to one of the Asia-Pacific region's largest gatherings of medical technology dealmakers.Founder and CEO Christian Espinosa will moderate a featured panel, "The Hidden Deal-Killers in Connected MedTech: Cybersecurity, Compliance, and the Team Behind the Tech," on Wednesday, July 1, from 2:30 to 3:10 PM in the Banyan room. He is joined by Hima Chetty Vasiljeva of CS Lifesciences and Paula Rutledge of Legacy MedSearch.The session goes after the three failures that quietly sink connected device deals and FDA submissions. Cybersecurity gaps that surface too late to fix. Compliance treated as a checkbox instead of a discipline. And a team that looks complete on paper but cannot defend the submission where it counts. Blue Goat reframes all three as patient safety problems. A device that can be tampered with is a device that can harm the person it is meant to help."Most submissions do not fail because the work was sloppy. They fail because the pieces never connect. The threat model, the testing, the compliance file, and the patient risk all live in separate silos," said Christian Espinosa, Founder and CEO of Blue Goat Cyber. "We build one unbroken line from the threat to the patient. That is what gets a device cleared and keeps it safe once it is in someone's body."The stakes rose this year. The FDA's February 3, 2026 final guidance on cybersecurity in medical devices reset what a premarket submission must contain. Threat models, software bills of materials, penetration test evidence, and postmarket plans now have to trace cleanly from risk to patient harm. Manufacturers entering or expanding in the US market are recalibrating fast, and the investors writing the checks are watching."Investors and acquirers have gotten sharper about this. They have watched cybersecurity blow up timelines and drag down valuations," Espinosa said. "The teams that win in Asia-Pacific treat security as patient safety from day one. Not a box they check the week before they submit."The track record behind that position is specific. Blue Goat has supported more than 250 FDA submissions with zero cyber-related submission failures. Every engagement is led by senior, US-based practitioners. Services span the full premarket cybersecurity package, penetration testing across hardware, firmware, wireless, mobile, cloud, and AI/ML, SBOM generation and enrichment, threat modeling, security architecture, and postmarket surveillance through the firm's GoatWatch monitoring platform.As a sponsor, Blue Goat will hold a dedicated meeting space on site for the full summit. Espinosa is joined in Singapore by Melissa Espinosa, VP of Strategic Partnerships, along with business development leaders Claudio Salvador and Dinia Reeves. The team is meeting with device manufacturers, investors, and strategic acquirers who want to find where cybersecurity risk hides in a connected device and clear it before it becomes a deal-killer.Blue Goat arrives in Singapore on a strong run. Recent recognition includes 2026 Medical Device Cybersecurity Partner of the Year from the MedTech World North America Awards and 2026 Medical Device Cybersecurity Solution of the Year from Medical Tech Outlook. Espinosa, an Air Force Academy graduate and veteran, is the author of the forthcoming book "Medical Device Cybersecurity," set for release in 2026.To schedule a meeting with the Blue Goat Cyber team during LSI Asia '26, visit bluegoatcyber.com or email info@bluegoatcyber.com.About Blue Goat CyberBlue Goat Cyber is a dedicated medical device cybersecurity firm and a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business based in Scottsdale, Arizona. The firm helps MedTech manufacturers secure connected devices and clear FDA premarket and postmarket cybersecurity requirements, treating security as a patient safety discipline rather than a compliance exercise. Blue Goat has supported more than 250 FDA submissions with zero cyber-related submission failures. Services include premarket cybersecurity documentation, penetration testing, SBOM generation and enrichment, threat modeling, security architecture, and postmarket surveillance through the GoatWatch platform. Learn more at bluegoatcyber.com.Media ContactBlue Goat CyberEmail: info@bluegoatcyber.comWebsite: bluegoatcyber.com

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