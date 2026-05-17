Blue Goat Cyber Named Medical Device Cybersecurity Partner of the Year at MedTech World North America 2026 Awards

Blue Goat Cyber wins Medical Device Cybersecurity Partner of the Year at the inaugural MedTech World North America summit in Florida.

An award like this is a starting line, not a finish line. My role is simple: clear the obstacles so my team can do the work that protects patients. That's what the year ahead is about.” — Christian Espinosa, Blue Goat Cyber Founder and CEO

WEST PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Goat Cyber, a cybersecurity firm dedicated exclusively to medical device manufacturers, has been named Medical Device Cybersecurity Partner of the Year at the MedTech World North America 2026 Awards. The award was presented during the opening of MedTech World's first North American flagship summit, held at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida.The MedTech World Awards honor the leaders, startups, and innovators advancing medical technology and healthcare. Winners were determined through a dual selection process combining a public vote with an independent steering committee evaluation, drawing more than 5,000 public votes alongside expert review across the awards program.Blue Goat Cyber was founded to address a specific and growing challenge: securing the connected medical devices that patients increasingly depend on. The company guides manufacturers through FDA and global regulatory submissions, including 510(k), De Novo, and Premarket Approval (PMA) pathways, and has supported more than 250 successful submissions across surgical robots, in vitro diagnostics, AI-enabled software as a medical device, implantables, diagnostic imaging systems, and wearable health monitors.Unlike traditional cybersecurity, which centers on protecting data and preventing service interruptions, medical device cybersecurity is grounded in patient safety. Blue Goat Cyber builds its risk methodology around patient harm and offers fixed-fee, turnkey support across the total product lifecycle, including penetration testing, threat modeling, Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) management, and postmarket monitoring, all backed by a submission-ready deliverables guarantee."We're honored, but this award really belongs to every manufacturer who decided that patient safety couldn't wait," said Christian Espinosa, Founder and CEO of Blue Goat Cyber. "In medical device cybersecurity, a vulnerability isn't a data breach; it's a potential patient harm scenario. That's why we do this work, and it's why recognition from the MedTech community means so much. It tells us the industry is taking this as seriously as the stakes demand."The recognition arrives amid heightened regulatory attention to connected device security, as the FDA continues to strengthen premarket cybersecurity expectations for manufacturers. Blue Goat Cyber also served as a sponsor of the MedTech World North America Awards program."I'm proud of this, but I want to be clear about who earned it: our team, and the manufacturers who trust us with the devices patients depend on," Espinosa added. "I started Blue Goat Cyber for one reason: to make sure connected medical devices are safe for the people whose lives rely on them. Being named Cybersecurity Partner of the Year by this community tells us we're doing exactly what we set out to do."For more information about Blue Goat Cyber and its medical device cybersecurity services, visit https://bluegoatcyber.com About Blue Goat CyberBlue Goat Cyber is a medical device cybersecurity firm helping manufacturers accelerate regulatory readiness and deliver safer connected products. With 200+ successful FDA and global submissions, the company provides fixed-fee, turnkey support across the total product lifecycle, including penetration testing, SBOM management, and postmarket monitoring, backed by a submission-ready deliverables guarantee. Learn more at https://bluegoatcyber.com About the MedTech World AwardsThe MedTech World Awards celebrate global leaders, startups, and changemakers advancing healthcare through technology. The 2026 North America awards were presented in West Palm Beach, Florida, as part of MedTech World's first North American flagship summit.

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