MARKED TREE PD OFFICER KILLED IN ON-DUTY WRECK

June 28, 2026

MARKED TREE, Ark. — Marked Tree Police Officer Trevor Howard, 25, died Sunday and another officer was injured after an early-morning wreck.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Broadway and Nathan streets at approximately 2:50 a.m.

Officer Howard, who began working full-time for the Marked Tree Police Department (MTPD) in May, died of injuries he sustained in the wreck. MTPD Officer Anthony Johnson, 22, was transported to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro with non-life-threatening injuries. Kareem Jones, 28, of Marked Tree was airlifted to Regional One Health in Memphis for treatment of serious injuries.

Arkansas State Police (ASP) is investigating the wreck.

A preliminary report indicates that a 1991 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by Jones was traveling north on Broadway/Highway 14. The officers, who were in a Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Officer Johnson with Officer Howard in the passenger seat, were traveling east on Nathan Street. Jones failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the officers’ vehicle on the passenger side, causing it to overturn.

All media inquiries should be directed to the ASP Public Information Office.

No additional information is available at this time. Updates will be made as they become available.