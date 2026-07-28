ASP MAKES DRUG SEIZURE ARRESTS IN CLARK, POPE COUNTIES

July 24, 2026

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — Arkansas State Police (ASP) Troopers made two significant drug seizure arrests during traffic stops on Interstate 30 and Interstate 40 on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

Around 4:45 p.m., an ASP Trooper stopped a 2021 passenger car traveling eastbound on Interstate 30 at the 64-mile marker near Gurdon for a traffic violation. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of one kilogram of fentanyl concealed inside a backpack in the trunk.

The driver, Justin Rosas, 19, from California, was taken into custody and transported to the Clark County Detention Center, where he was booked on felony charges of Fentanyl Trafficking. Rosas told investigators he was traveling from California to Nashville, Tenn.

Approximately 45 minutes later, around 5:30 p.m., an ASP Trooper stopped a 2011 pickup truck on Interstate 40 near the 74-mile marker in Pope County for a traffic violation. Troopers searched the bed of the truck and located 24 pounds of individually packaged illegal marijuana, a Glock handgun, more than $3,500 in cash, and 120 marijuana plants.

The driver, Michael Scott Legate, 59, was taken into custody and booked into the Pope County Detention Center on felony charges of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession with Purpose to Deliver, and Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms. Legate told investigators he was traveling from Tulsa to Tennessee.