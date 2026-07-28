ASP INVESTIGATING SEPARATE IN-CUSTODY DEATHS IN WEST MEMPHIS, FAYETTEVILLE

July 28, 2026

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police (ASP) is investigating two separate in-custody deaths.

On Sunday, July 26, 2026, the West Memphis Police Department requested ASP assistance in the death of Tony Sanders, 40, of West Memphis.

Officers responded to a report that a man was attempting to break into an ambulance at Crittenden Baptist Hospital. When officers arrived, Sanders fled on foot into a field west of the hospital.

Officers apprehended Sanders and arrested him for Fleeing and Disorderly Conduct. He was transported to the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department, where he became unresponsive. Officers performed CPR and notified Crittenden County EMS. Sanders was transported to Crittenden Baptist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, July 15, 2026, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office requested ASP assistance in an in-custody death investigation.

Around 12:15 a.m., Jordan Ferchow, 36, of Fayetteville, was processed into the Washington County Detention Center after being arrested by the University of Arkansas Police Department for driving on a suspended driver’s license during a DWI suspension and multiple traffic violations.

Ferchow later exhibited symptoms of possible drug ingestion and was transported by EMS to Washington County Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

Both investigations are ongoing, and no additional information will be released at this time.