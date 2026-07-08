NEWSMAX GREENLIGHTS 'WHO REALLY WAS…ED SULLIVAN' DOCUMENTARY PILOT

Ed Sullivan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bold move that taps into America's enduring fascination with cultural icons, Newsmax, one of the nation's leading news channels, has ordered a one-hour documentary pilot titled "Who REALLY Was…Ed Sullivan."

The project is helmed by acclaimed Hollywood producer Rob Silverstein, best known for his remarkable 22-year run producing Access Hollywood.

The pilot will be hosted by famed media expert and publicist Michael Levine, whose decades-long career representing some of the biggest names in entertainment brings a sharp and seasoned lens to the legendary figure of Ed Sullivan.

Best remembered as the host of The Ed Sullivan Show, Sullivan introduced America to a dazzling array of talent—from Elvis Presley to The Beatles—forever shaping the trajectory of popular culture. Yet behind the curtain of Sunday night fame lies a more complex and lesser-known story that this documentary aims to explore.

"The time is perfect," said Silverstein. "With Ed Sullivan recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, there's renewed interest in the man who helped define American entertainment."

Blending rare archival footage, insider commentary, and compelling storytelling, "Who REALLY Was…Ed Sullivan" promises to peel back the layers of one of television's most influential—and enigmatic—figures. The pilot is expected to examine Sullivan's personal life, professional challenges, and lasting cultural impact with both reverence and candor.

With a powerful creative team and a subject whose legacy still resonates across generations, Newsmax's latest venture signals a strong entry into prestige documentary programming—one that dares to ask not just who Ed Sullivan was, but who he really was.

If approved for full production, "Who REALLY Was ..." will air on Newsmax, the nation's fourth-highest-rated cable news channel; Newsmax2, its streaming OTT channel; and Newsmax+, the fast-growing paid streaming service offering news and family-friendly entertainment.

About Newsmax

Newsmax Inc. is listed on the NYSE (NMAX) and operates, through Newsmax Broadcasting LLC, one of the nation's leading news outlets, the Newsmax channel. The fourth highest-rated network is carried on all major pay TV providers. Newsmax's media properties reach more than 50 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications such as Newsmax Magazine. Through its social media accounts, Newsmax reaches over 25 million combined followers. Reuters Institute has said Newsmax is one of the top U.S. news brands, and Forbes has called Newsmax "a news powerhouse."

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