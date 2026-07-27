When Trauma Meets the Courtroom: Forensic Social Work Consultant Lindsey Dwyer-Tong, Joins A Good Lawyer Podcast

Lindsey Dwyer-Tong will show attorneys how clinical insight and psychosocial context help them understand and advocate for the person behind the case

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lindsey Dwyer-Tong, LCSW, a forensic social work consultant, trauma-certified clinician, psychological strategist, and founder of LT Clinical Consulting & Concierge Services, will join A Good Lawyer Podcast for a three-episode series examining the intersection of trauma, mental health, human behavior, and the legal system.

The series, titled “When Trauma Meets the Courtroom: Understanding the Human Story Behind the Case,” will begin Friday, July 31, 2026.

Across the three episodes, Dwyer-Tong will explain when legal teams should involve a forensic social work consultant; how trauma can affect memory, behavior, emotional presentation, and decision-making; and how psychosocial assessments can strengthen mitigation, support damages documentation, and create more complete client narratives. She will also discuss how attorneys and mental health professionals can coordinate crisis intervention, treatment, and rehabilitation planning to stabilize clients, document meaningful progress, and identify clinically supported options that may contribute to more favorable case outcomes.

“A client is more than an allegation, diagnosis, legal record, or single moment in time,” says Dwyer-Tong. “My role is to provide a clinically grounded understanding of the whole person—including relevant history, psychological functioning, environmental stressors, and treatment needs—and translate that information into clear, responsible context that attorneys can incorporate into a more complete and informed legal strategy.”

Attorneys may recognize that trauma, addiction, mental health conditions, family dynamics, or psychological injury are affecting a client but may need clinical expertise to evaluate those factors and determine the appropriate next steps.

“I provide that additional layer of support,” Dwyer-Tong explains. “I help identify clinically relevant issues, connect clients with appropriate resources, and develop treatment and rehabilitation plans that complement the attorney’s legal strategy.”

In criminal matters, her work can identify trauma, mental health conditions, addiction, developmental history, family circumstances, treatment needs, and rehabilitative potential. When supported by the evidence, these findings can inform mitigation and attorney advocacy involving diversion, treatment-based alternatives, plea negotiations, and sentencing considerations.

In civil, employment, and family law matters, her consultation can help document psychological injury and functional impairment while clarifying the effects of coercive control, trauma bonding, and high-conflict relationships. She also assists in professional licensing matters involving behavioral health concerns, crisis stabilization, treatment compliance, or rehabilitation.

Through LT Clinical Consulting & Concierge Services, Dwyer-Tong provides individualized forensic and behavioral consultation based on each case’s needs. Services include comprehensive psychosocial assessments, mitigation reports, psychological-impact and functional-impairment reports, behavioral strategy, record review, crisis intervention, treatment coordination, resource navigation, and individualized rehabilitation planning.

Unlike consultation limited to assessment and report preparation, her concierge model can provide attorneys with a consistent clinical resource throughout the case—from identifying psychological and behavioral factors to coordinating care and documenting rehabilitative progress.

Dwyer-Tong brings more than 15 years of experience across trauma treatment, crisis intervention, addiction and behavioral health, medical and psychiatric settings, clinical leadership, and treatment-program development. Her multidisciplinary background allows her to evaluate complex cases through both clinical and systems-based perspectives and communicate her findings in clear, practical language.

Attorneys and legal professionals are invited to tune in to A Good Lawyer Podcast beginning July 31. Legal teams seeking forensic social work consultation, psychosocial assessment, mitigation support, psychological-impact documentation, crisis intervention, or treatment coordination may contact LT Clinical Consulting & Concierge Services at https://tongconcierge.com/home



About Lindsey Dwyer-Tong, LCSW

Lindsey Dwyer-Tong, LCSW, is a forensic social work consultant, trauma-certified clinician, psychological strategist, and founder of LT Clinical Consulting & Concierge Services in Beverly Hills, California. With more than 15 years of clinical and leadership experience, she specializes in trauma, crisis intervention, addiction, complex behavioral health concerns, and the psychological factors affecting high-stakes legal matters. Her concierge approach combines clinically grounded assessment, strategic consultation, and coordinated resources to help attorneys understand the person behind the case and advocate from a more complete evidentiary foundation.

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