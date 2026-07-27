Wendy M. Kok’s Northwoods Saga Is Ready for the Big Screen: A World of Romance and Secrets Awaits Its Next Chapter

Three-book saga blends romance, danger, and supernatural suspense as acclaimed author seeks producer to bring her immersive story world to film or television

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A mysterious world. Dangerous secrets. Complicated love. And a darkness hiding beneath the surface of a seemingly idyllic town. Renowned author Wendy M. Kok has woven it all into her three-book saga, The Choice, A Grey Resort and An Awakening, set within the larger A Thousand Years of Crooked Forest universe. Now, she believes the story world is ready for its next chapter: the screen.

Kok is seeking a producer who recognizes the cinematic potential of her work and can envision building an immersive film or television experience around the characters, setting, and supernatural forces at the heart of the series.

"I am looking for a producer who understands the power of these stories and sees the possibilities beyond the pages," Kok says. "The right creative partnership could transform this world into something audiences can watch, feel and experience for themselves. I would love to see these characters and their stories reach a much larger audience through film or television."

Kok believes audiences are hungry for stories that feel fresh, unexpected and different, and her series delivers a world where nothing is ever quite as it appears. Blending romance, mystery, suspense and supernatural drama, the books invite readers into a richly imagined universe where danger lurks beneath the surface, and every choice can have unexpected consequences.

Set against the haunting beauty of Wisconsin's Northwoods, the series transports readers into an atmospheric world filled with vivid imagery, unexpected twists and deeply personal stories. Kok's books offer more than traditional storytelling; they invite readers to look inward and, through the power of fiction, explore complex questions about personal struggles, relationships, faith, fate, and the universal truths that shape human lives.

"These stories are about much more than romance or suspense. They are about the choices people make when everything is on the line, the secrets that trap us, and the relationships that can either save us or put us in even greater danger," Kok explains. "I created a world that I hope readers can step into and experience for themselves."

As the story unfolds, sinister forces continue to move in on Neelsville. Birds crash into windows. Church crosses turn upside down. And people walk among the living with eyes as black as midnight. Against this eerie backdrop, Kok blends supernatural suspense, mystery, romance and questions of faith, humanity and fate into a story world that could translate powerfully to the screen.



Readers have praised the series, with one Amazon reviewer calling The Choice an "action-packed good versus evil story" featuring "fantastic characters" and a thrilling mix of "black-eyed psychos, witches, immortals, and a sexy bad guy."

"My series pushes beyond the normal and traditional," Kok concludes. "They offer fans an escape into fantasy and adventure that sparks the imagination. Now, I believe it's time to bring that same energy and excitement to the screen. I am looking for the right producer to help bring this world to life and introduce these characters and their stories to an even wider audience."

About Wendy M. Kok

Wendy M. Kok is the author of The Choice, A Grey Resort and An Awakening, a three-book saga set within the A Thousand Years of Crooked Forest universe. Blending romance, suspense, mystery and supernatural drama against the atmospheric backdrop of Wisconsin's Northwoods, Kok creates immersive stories driven by complex characters, emotional stakes and unexpected twists. She is currently seeking a producer to explore bringing her literary world to film or television.

To learn more about Kok and her work, visit her official website: https://wendymkokauthor.net/

Wendy M. Kok is available for interviews.





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