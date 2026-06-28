CiteLens Study: AI Search Cites a Different Web Than Google Ranks in 2026

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CiteLens Research Lab analyzed 500 Google AI Overviews and found most cited sources never rank in Google — a blind spot SEO tools miss.

Companies keep asking why their business doesn't show up when people ask ChatGPT for recommendations. The answer is in the data: AI reads a different web than Google ranks.” — Alper Tekin, Founder of CiteLens

EDIRNE, TURKEY, June 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Istanbul, Turkey — New research from the CiteLens Research Lab finds that the sources AI answer engines cite are largely invisible to traditional SEO tools. Across 500 commercial prompts in 126 categories on Google AI Overviews, 60% of the domains an AI answer cited did not appear anywhere in Google's organic top 10 for the same query.

The study quantifies a gap marketing teams have sensed but could not measure: optimizing for blue-link rankings leaves most of the AI answer untouched. Additional findings show user-generated content now dominates AI sourcing — 74% of answers cite YouTube and 84% cite forums or UGC — while language sharply changes the result: asked in Turkish versus English, AI Overviews shared only 22% of their cited sources.

The data also points to instability. Asked the same question three times, Google's AI kept its full set of cited sources only 81% of the time, meaning roughly three sources shift on every repeat. For brands, that means a single check is never enough — AI visibility has to be measured continuously and at statistical scale.

"Companies keep asking why their business does not show up when people ask ChatGPT for recommendations. The answer is in the data: AI reads a different web than Google ranks," said Alper Tekin, founder of CiteLens. "You cannot fix what classic SEO dashboards cannot even see."

The findings come from CiteLens, a GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) intelligence platform that measures how often ChatGPT, Perplexity and Claude mention and cite a brand, benchmarks share of voice against competitors, and shows which sources AI pulls from. The same methodology behind the study powers the product: teams can track brand mentions across multiple AI search engines, compare visibility against rivals, and receive a prioritized list of which page or source to target. A free scan lets any company check its AI visibility in minutes.

The full reports — including category studies on hotels, dental and hair-transplant clinics, and real estate — are published openly in the CiteLens Research Lab. CiteLens is a product of Solustiq Yazilim ve Yapay Zeka Teknolojileri A.S. Read the research and start a free scan at citelens.ai.

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