Perry Lieber Discusses Construction Manager and Architect Collaboration in Residential Projects

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Construction manager Perry Lieber has outlined how architects and construction managers work together on residential projects, describing the functional roles each party plays and where their responsibilities intersect.In residential construction, architects produce design documents that establish the visual and spatial intent of a project. Construction managers then translate those documents into a buildable plan, accounting for structural requirements, material costs, subcontractor scheduling, and code compliance. When the two roles are coordinated early in a project, the process tends to reduce costly redesigns and scheduling delays later in the build.Lieber, who operates out of Santa Barbara and works on projects across Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, says the collaboration typically begins before construction documents are finalized. “When a construction manager is brought in during the design phase, it creates an opportunity to review drawings for constructability before anything is locked in,” Lieber said. “If a detail looks right on paper but would be difficult or expensive to execute in the field, that’s the moment to work through it — not after the permits are pulled.”According to Lieber, one of the practical functions of a construction manager in architect collaboration is budget tracking against design decisions. As design elements are added or modified, a construction manager can provide cost estimates in real time, allowing architects and owners to make informed decisions about scope. This process, sometimes called value engineering, involves identifying where design intent can be preserved while substituting materials or methods that reduce cost or improve durability.Lieber also notes that communication structure matters. “Architects and construction managers are working toward the same outcome, but they’re each responsible for different parts of it,” he said. “The clearer the communication protocols are at the start — who approves what, how changes get documented — the fewer problems come up mid-construction.”His firm, detailed at https://perryliebersantabarbara.com , handles projects including custom homes, residential renovations, and historic home restoration. Lieber has incorporated Building Information Modeling (BIM) into project coordination, which allows design and construction data to be shared across stakeholders in a single model. This approach can reduce discrepancies between architectural drawings and field conditions, particularly on complex or multi-phase projects.More information about Lieber’s work and project portfolio is available at http://perrylieber.com/ ABOUT PERRY LIEBER:Perry Lieber is a Construction Contracting Consultant and Construction Manager based in Santa Barbara, CA, serving residential and commercial clients in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. His work includes custom home construction, residential renovations, and sustainable building projects.

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