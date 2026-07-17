Perry Lieber Outlines Pre-Reno Factors Property Investors Should Consider Before Starting Work in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA , CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Property investors planning renovation work in Santa Barbara are facing a more complex regulatory and financial environment than in many other California markets, according to construction manager Perry Lieber . Lieber, who works as a construction contracting consultant in the area, recently outlined the key factors investors should evaluate before breaking ground on a renovation project.Lieber’s guidance centers on four primary areas: pre-renovation site assessments, realistic cost estimation, project feasibility analysis, and compliance with local building codes. He notes that investors who skip early evaluation steps frequently encounter cost overruns, permit delays, and structural discoveries that would have been identifiable before construction began.“A lot of investors come in with a budget and a timeline that were built on assumptions,” Lieber said. “The first thing I look at is whether those assumptions reflect what’s actually on the property and what the city is going to require. Those two things alone can change the entire scope of a project.”Pre-renovation assessments, Lieber explains, typically involve reviewing the existing condition of a structure’s foundation, electrical systems, plumbing, and roofing. In Santa Barbara, where a significant portion of the housing stock includes older buildings, these evaluations frequently turn up deferred maintenance or materials that require specific handling under current code. Investors who bypass this step often find themselves mid-project when unexpected conditions surface, which drives up costs and extends timelines.Cost estimation is another area where Lieber says investors commonly underestimate the specifics of the local market. Labor costs, material availability, and contractor scheduling in Santa Barbara differ from inland or more densely developed markets. A construction manager familiar with the region can provide more grounded estimates before financial commitments are made.Feasibility analysis involves weighing those cost estimates against the projected value of the finished property. In a market like Santa Barbara, where property values are high but construction costs are also elevated, the margin between a profitable and unprofitable renovation can be narrow. Lieber notes that this analysis is most useful when conducted before permitting begins, not after.Building code compliance is where many investors encounter the steepest learning curve. Santa Barbara has its own municipal requirements layered on top of California state codes, and renovation projects — particularly those involving additions or changes to building use — often trigger review processes that can affect both timeline and design.More information about Lieber’s approach to construction management and consulting is available at http://perrylieber.com/ and https://perryliebercalifornia.com/ “The goal of the pre-renovation phase is to make sure there are no major surprises once work starts,” Lieber said. “The more clearly you understand what a project requires before you commit, the better the outcome tends to be.”ABOUT PERRY LIEBER:Perry Lieber is a construction contracting consultant and construction manager based in Santa Barbara, California. He works with property owners and investors on project assessment, cost planning, and construction oversight in the local market.

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