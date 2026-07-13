Perry Lieber Outlines Factors Driving Construction Consulting Demand in Ventura County

VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Construction consulting activity in Ventura County has increased noticeably in recent years, according to Perry Lieber , a construction contracting consultant and construction manager based in Santa Barbara. Lieber, who works across the region including Ventura County, outlined several factors contributing to that shift and described the types of projects most commonly involved.Lieber pointed to a combination of regulatory complexity, rising project costs, and an influx of both residential and commercial development as the primary drivers. “Ventura County has specific zoning rules, fire clearance requirements, and permitting processes that vary from what developers and homeowners encounter in other parts of Southern California,” Lieber said. “When people come in without familiarity with how things work locally, projects run into delays. That’s usually where a consultant gets brought in.”According to Lieber, residential additions and accessory dwelling units represent a large share of the projects currently generating demand for consulting services. Custom home builds, multi-unit residential developments, and light commercial construction have also contributed to the volume. He noted that property owners often begin projects without a full picture of the approval timeline or the coordination required between contractors, engineers, and local agencies.“A lot of the work I do is about helping people understand what is actually involved before they commit to a budget or a schedule,” Lieber said. “The planning stage is where most of the costly mistakes happen, and it’s also where outside input tends to be most useful.”Lieber also attributed part of the demand increase to shifts in how construction projects are staffed and managed. General contractors in the area are increasingly focused on the physical build rather than the administrative and coordination layers of a project, which has created a gap that construction consultants are filling. He noted that insurance, subcontractor vetting, and materials procurement have all grown more complex, adding workload that owners are not always equipped to manage independently.Information on Lieber’s consulting work in the region is available at https://perrylieberventura.com , which covers his activity across Ventura County projects specifically.Lieber emphasized that the demand pattern in Ventura County reflects broader trends visible throughout coastal California, including increased material and labor costs, stricter environmental review requirements, and growing interest in renovation and expansion rather than new ground-up construction. Additional background on his approach to construction management is documented at https://perryadamliebersantabarbara.com “This isn’t a short-term spike,” Lieber said. “The structural conditions that make these projects complicated are not going away, so the need for someone to help navigate them is going to stay consistent.”Lieber works with residential and commercial clients across Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, providing consulting and construction management services at various stages of the project cycle.ABOUT PERRY LIEBER:Perry Lieber is a construction contracting consultant and construction manager based in Santa Barbara, California. He works with residential and commercial clients across Santa Barbara and Ventura counties on project planning, contractor coordination, and construction management.

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