Derby Barracks / Arrest / Domestic Assault
STATE OF
VERMONT
DEPARTMENT
OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT
STATE POLICE
NEWS
RELEASE
CASE#:
26A5003516
RANK/TROOPER
FULL NAME: Trooper James
Gallup
STATION:
Derby
CONTACT#:
802-334-8881
DATE/TIME:
6/26/26 at approximately 1457 Hours
INCIDENT
LOCATION: Troy, VT
VIOLATION:
Domestic Assault
ACCUSED:
Zoey Copp
AGE: 20
CITY,
STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT
VICTIM:
(The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual
assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY
OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a
report of a possible domestic assault that had occurred in the Town of Troy,
VT. Through investigation it was revealed the accused, Zoey Copp, caused
bodily harm to a household member. Copp was located without incident,
placed under arrest and charged with the offense of Domestic Assault.
Copp was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and later released on
citation to appear at Orleans County Criminal Court on 6/29/2026 at 1:00 PM.
COURT
ACTION: Yes
COURT
DATE/TIME: 6/29/2026 at 1:00 PM
COURT:
Orleans
LODGED -
LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT:
Yes
*Please
note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the
court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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