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Derby Barracks / Arrest / Domestic Assault

 


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A5003516

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup                            

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 6/26/26 at approximately 1457 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Troy, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Zoey Copp                                                          

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

              On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a possible domestic assault that had occurred in the Town of Troy, VT.  Through investigation it was revealed the accused, Zoey Copp, caused bodily harm to a household member.  Copp was located without incident, placed under arrest and charged with the offense of Domestic Assault.  Copp was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and later released on citation to appear at Orleans County Criminal Court on 6/29/2026 at 1:00 PM.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  6/29/2026 at 1:00 PM      

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

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Derby Barracks / Arrest / Domestic Assault

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