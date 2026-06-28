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MaineDOT to Perform Road Work in Portland

MaineDOT to Perform Road Work in Portland

Drivers should plan for delays during the day.

PORTLAND –  June 3, 2026 – From June 3 to July 2, the Maine Department of Transportation will conduct pavement resurfacing work in Portland on Fore Street between Hancock Street and Center Street.

The project area includes Fore Street starting at Hancock Street and extending approximately 0.65 miles south to Center Street, as well as Commercial Street starting at Franklin Street and extending about 0.11 miles north to India Street.

Drivers should expect daytime construction and possible delays throughout the duration of the project. This work is intended to maintain the pavement and improve overall ride quality in the area.

The contractor on this project is Coastal Road Repair of Westbrook, Maine. 

The contract amount is $1,826,659.50.

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MaineDOT to Perform Road Work in Portland

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